Antonio Brown calls out Bruce Arians, among other social media antics

Antonio Brown sure has kept himself busy while he hasn't been at organized team activities. At least on social media. Pittsburgh's star receiver spent a lot of Sunday getting people to try to rank him against other great receivers of his generation on Twitter.

Then on Monday he appeared to lob a few shots on Instagram at coach Mike Tomlin and former offensive coordinator Bruce Arians.

"Bruce Arians said he's a special team guy he caint learn the plays hots n sites. Not Smart Enough

Coach T Bench me on a bye week ; said two dogs one bone. God bless em #putsomerestpectonmyname"

So it appears that Brown is holding onto an eight-year grudge against his coach and former offensive coordinator.

Seeing as how the entire NFL passed on Brown at least five times before the Steelers took him in the draft, maybe they actually believed in him more than others?

I doubt this is something serious. Obviously the Arians angle is a moot point with him retired and six years removed from the Steelers.

Regarding Tomlin? Brown might not like authority. But it more so appears to be a "look at me" kind of thing.

This comes off as a desperate attempt to get likes and retweets in an all-too-preening attempt to show the world how driven and determined he is.

There was another Instagram post — a PSA he called it — directed toward one of the mothers of his children.