First call: Just how enticing is Phil Kessel to other teams?

In "First Call" today, more Phil Kessel trade talk. There's a new hockey TV sensation. Austin Meadows' brother got drafted. And Aaron Judge did something we've never seen before.

More Fishing for Phil

TSN's Bob McKenzie reiterated the belief that Phil Kessel could be had on the trade market during his "Bobcast" yesterday .

"It started to take on a life of its own right after the Penguins were eliminated when it was suggested in Pittsburgh media, quite correctly, that Kessel is eminently available," he said.

McKenzie also backed up a report from his colleague Pierre LeBrun, stating Los Angeles is a potential destination.

He went on to say teams who may be fishing for Kessel may find themselves looking at Jeff Skinner of Carolina and Montreal's Max Pacioretty, too.

At least one outlet in Dallas is saying that Kessel would be a good fit for the Stars . Yesterday, we told you why the Kings, Golden Knights and Coyotes may make sense.

Another Meadows in the mix

Parker Meadows was drafted by the Detroit last night.

He's the younger brother of Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows. The Tigers selected him with the first pick of the second round.

Much like his older brother, Meadows is a left-handed hitting outfielder. He's 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds. He's a high school senior in Georgia. He's committed to Clemson. But he may reconsider at this point.

NBC cutaway queen

Remember when CBS turned Sister Jean into a cult hero? She was the nun who became a de facto team mascot for Loyola-Chicago during the Ramblers' NCAA Tournament Cinderella run.

Well, NBC will see sister Jean and raise her the "Brett Connolly puck kid." You might remember her from early in the playoffs. Her name is Keelan Moxley. And she became a viral sensation when she gleefully got a puck from the Capitals forward--after a few tries.

Keelan was at the game again last night. Connolly scored. And the NBC cameras were all over it .

She started to boom on social media again after that. Keelan is getting so big, she is going to get her own car at the victory parade if the Caps end up winning this thing.

Even the Yankees are sick of the Yankees

Sick of the Yankees constantly being on "Sunday Night Baseball"? Guess what. So are they!

Well, at least for one game anyway. The Yanks would like out of one upcoming ESPN Sunday night date on July 8-9 because ...

"... (a) ESPN selected the Yankees-Blue Jays game scheduled for that day to be the Sunday night game; and (b) the Yankees have re-scheduled their rained out game against the Orioles from this past Thursday as part of a doubleheader on Monday, July 9. That means a flight and a quick turnaround for a 4PM start."

They'd be starting three games in 24 hours. The players' association is apparently getting involved. And word is, the Yankees are so upset, they may not speak to any ESPN reporters as a result.

Those poor Yankees. They never get any breaks.

Speaking of the Pinstripes

How about this number? Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went down on strikes eight times in one doubleheader against the Tigers. That's a Major League baseball record. No one has done that before.

He's second in the league in strikeouts. Teammate Giancarlo Stanton is third. They have whiffed a combined 159 times.