Tim Benz: What have we come to when champions don't want to visit White House?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pickings have gotten slim.

It's been almost a decade since the Steelers have won the Super Bowl. I surveyed the Black and Gold practice field Tuesday for a Steeler who could actually offer a quote on what it was like to attend the White House after a Super Bowl victory.

I couldn't find any. That's depressing.

Ben Roethlisberger wasn't there. He probably wouldn't have spoken on the issue anyway. So, hmmm.

Who else could give me a comment about the controversy over President Donald Trump canceling the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration at the White House?

Wait a minute. What about Morgan Burnett? The recently signed Steelers safety won a Super Bowl for Green Bay against Pittsburgh in 2011.

Granted, he was a rookie. He was injured. He didn't play in the game. But he did get to go to the White House. And that's what I was looking for. So please step up to mic, new guy.

“My head was spinning. My eyes were big,” Burnett said. “I mean, that's a historical house.”

Now I'm glad I talked to Burnett, after all. That's an answer that leads to the broader discussion.

The majority of this debate has been about “The Players vs. The President,” or “The NFL vs. The Administration.”

However, at some point or another, don't the players themselves get to be — I don't know — excited to go to the actual White House?

Hey, I get it. I applaud the convictions of those on the Philadelphia roster. If they are so opposed to President Trump's politics, or his attack on their game, good for them. Stay away.

Preemptively, LeBron James and Steph Curry have said that neither of their teams will attend the White House if they win the NBA Finals.

Bravo for elevating that level of principle over the potentially once-in-a-lifetime chance of being in the Rose Garden as honored guests of the president, regardless of who that president may be.

I don't know if I could. I try to think of myself as, say, Corey Clement. A 23-year-old Super Bowl winning rookie such as Burnett. Maybe that was going to be Clement's first and potentially only trip to the White House.

Ever. Not just as a football player. Maybe he never got the eighth-grade field trip some of us got.

Should he be shamed into not going because of the unique political climate of the day? I mean, does a Democrat have to be back in office again before it is socially acceptable for teams to go back? What if a different Republican wins 2020, or 2024? Is that OK? Are we just mad at Trump or the whole political party?

Somebody let me know these answers so I can be told what my level of prescribed Twitter outrage should be. I need to know!

To be serious, though, I understand. Trump called the players “SOBs.” It was an attack on anyone in their profession. That makes it different.

Furthermore, like many of the players, I can't stand the man, his policies, or his non-stop pandering opportunism on this topic. The thought of being in the same room with him would make me ill, especially if he used that moment to co-op my presence ­­— or that of any of my teammates in attendance — to leverage a political point against anyone on my team who wasn't there.

Then again, if it were me, I'd never kneel for the anthem. Plus, I don't have a problem if the NFL were to initiate a policy telling me to not do so. So why shouldn't I go?

In that situation, am I jerk for exercising my freedom of choice to actually attend?

That's the irony of all this. Throw on sports talk radio or read a column about this debate and it's “THE EAGLES SHOULD HAVE DONE ...”

Or “If I were the owner I would have made ALL the players ...”

That's not the point. It's the exact opposite of the point, come to think of it.

If all but 10 of the Eagles wanted to stay home, then they should've been allowed to stay in Philadelphia without scorn. If 10 guys wanted to go, then Trump should've canceled the big shebang of a ceremony and welcomed them behind closed doors like a human being and been done with it.

Those players who wanted to go shouldn't have been ostracized for wanting to visit a national landmark and meet a sitting president, loathsome though their teammates may consider him to be.

After all, is this debate really about personal choice? Or is it about conforming to a world view that 51 percent of society is informing you that you should have?

“I had the experience to go,” Burnett said. “It was a great experience. It was a fun experience.”

Yeah, that's the way it should be.

“But we didn't have all the things going on that we have today,” Burnett concluded.

Feel lucky, Morgan.