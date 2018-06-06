Fans running out of patience with Pirates' Sean Rodriguez

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It appears Pittsburgh has had it with Sean Rodriguez.

Clearly that goodwill we all felt when Rodriguez hit that game-winning home run in his return game last year is all used up.

Somewhere that Gatorade cooler is laughing at Sean Rodriguez. — Ryan Scarpino (@RyanScarpino) June 6, 2018

SROD IS SO TRASH — Minnesota Twins SZN (@pittofmisery) June 6, 2018

Pirates announcers kept talking about fans sending in hashtags. Here is mine, #Polanco should be in minors, #SRod stinks and should be released and has no right on field, #Another losing season in the making. — askthedummy (@askthedummy) June 6, 2018

Why can't the Pirates get a backup shortstop? SRod can't play short !!! — james scragg (@jfscraggsie) June 6, 2018

How scary is this... There are people out in the world that actually paid for a Sean Rodriguez Jersey... pic.twitter.com/2JyCZnwmZR — KesselMania (@Kessel_Mania) June 6, 2018

Nice catch SRod — Hammerin Hank (@LetsGoBucsHD56) June 6, 2018

You get the point.

That walk-off homer was only 10 months ago. It feels like 10 years ago. But can you blame people for being fed up? I can't. That torrent of tweets occurred during another hitless, error-marked game for "Serpico."

He went 0 for 3, including another strikeout. He's 1 for his last 20. He has 20 more strikeouts (36) than he does hits (16). Those 36 strikeouts have come in just 99 at bats. His batting average is down to .162.

Furthermore, Rodriguez committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. It's his third in five games.

All this for $5.75 million. So why does Clint Hurdle keep playing him?

Have I mentioned he is being paid $5.75 million?

To be fair, Jordy Mercer was a last-minute scratch last night. I'd say just play Adam Frazier. But after that ghastly baserunning play of his last night, that doesn't make me feel too good either.

Adam Frazier just ran into the third out of the eighth at third base in a game the Pirates are losing by five runs. Not great. — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) June 6, 2018

Yes, we get it. Sean Rodriguez plays all seven positions. But he's not playing them particularly well. On top of that, he isn't hitting worth a lick.

In the bullpen, the Pirates had to bite the bullet and DFA George Kontos earlier in the season. It's time to do the same with Rodriguez off the bench.

Because every time I see S-Rod in the lineup, I feel like doing this.