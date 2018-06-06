Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Fans running out of patience with Pirates' Sean Rodriguez

Tim Benz | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
Pirates second baseman Sean Rodriguez talks with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes to end the third inning against the Padres Saturday, May 19, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 23 hours ago

It appears Pittsburgh has had it with Sean Rodriguez.

Clearly that goodwill we all felt when Rodriguez hit that game-winning home run in his return game last year is all used up.

You get the point.

That walk-off homer was only 10 months ago. It feels like 10 years ago. But can you blame people for being fed up? I can't. That torrent of tweets occurred during another hitless, error-marked game for "Serpico."

He went 0 for 3, including another strikeout. He's 1 for his last 20. He has 20 more strikeouts (36) than he does hits (16). Those 36 strikeouts have come in just 99 at bats. His batting average is down to .162.

Furthermore, Rodriguez committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. It's his third in five games.

All this for $5.75 million. So why does Clint Hurdle keep playing him?

Have I mentioned he is being paid $5.75 million?

To be fair, Jordy Mercer was a last-minute scratch last night. I'd say just play Adam Frazier. But after that ghastly baserunning play of his last night, that doesn't make me feel too good either.

Yes, we get it. Sean Rodriguez plays all seven positions. But he's not playing them particularly well. On top of that, he isn't hitting worth a lick.

In the bullpen, the Pirates had to bite the bullet and DFA George Kontos earlier in the season. It's time to do the same with Rodriguez off the bench.

Because every time I see S-Rod in the lineup, I feel like doing this.

