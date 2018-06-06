First call: A 2nd-place parade for the Golden Knights? Really?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, the Golden Knights "loser parade" is on hold. The President's White House stunt backfires. And another "Im-Max-ulate Inning."

Not so fast

The Golden Knights "second-place parade" has been called off.

At least for now. Word got out that Clark County in Nevada wanted to throw a parade for the Vegas hockey club even if they lose to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.

That's one game from happening now. But it appears the team doesn't want that message of accepting losing to be out in the open until it actually has to happen.

The team released a statement yesterday which not only distanced the front office from wanting such a celebration if they lose, but also from the planning of it.

"The Department of Public Works did not consult with the team or have any dialogue with the team whatsoever before adding this item to the County Meeting agenda. Upon learning that it was on the agenda, the Golden Knights requested that it be removed.

"Planning related to any kind of parade or team celebration will take place only when it is appropriate. This planning will be led by the Golden Knights. We have not been involved in any planning discussions and will only begin doing so when appropriate."

None of that is to say there won't be a parade if they lose. It's just saying: "We'll talk about it later."

They shouldn't. There shouldn't be one. Just spontaneously let the fans show up at the airport after Game 6 or at the practice facility after Game 5 or something. But planning a march down The Strip after potentially a four-game losing streak to end the year is a bad look.

Speaking of bad ideas

President Donald Trump's flag-waving political stunt at the White House backfired.

He canceled the Eagles' Super Bowl White House visit in part over — he says — the NFL anthem protests. So he staged an outdoor event just for the sake of waving the flag and singing the national anthem.

So guess what happened.

Yup. A few people there took a knee .

Not only that, but the camera caught President Trump painfully stumbling through a poor attempt to lip sync through the words of "God Bless America."

Trump unable to remember words to 'God Bless America' at replacement event he commissioned to prove his patriotism: https://t.co/LrMPaCEnen pic.twitter.com/oCcWMX9g39 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 5, 2018

For a guy with this much bluster about doing right by America's great patriotic songs, shouldn't he know the lyrics?

'Im-Max-ulate' inning

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer had one of those "immaculate innings" yesterday.

He did it in the sixth against Tampa.

Yes. You just saw three outs on nine pitches and nine strikes. ESPN Stats and Info says he is just the fifth pitcher to do that for a second time in career . His previous accomplishment came in May of last year against Philadelphia.

The other four guys to do it twice are all Hall of Famers — Lefty Grove, Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.

There's $10 down the drain

Javy Baez made a great effort to catch this baseball at Wrigley Field.

Don't babysit that beer and these things won't happen. pic.twitter.com/vlKSWAENCw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 6, 2018

He also spilled a beer all over that guy in the seats near the field. My hunch is, if that guy can afford those seats in that stadium, we shouldn't feel sorry him. The Phillies went on to win 6-1, anyway.

We're not over this yet?

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is tonight. But the NBA media is still all over JR Smith's debacle in Game 1. This extended, uncut video clip went viral Monday. It's a still shot of the Cavs bench and its dumbfounded reaction to what went wrong and how they even had a timeout to cope once Smith started to mess up.

This is heartbreaking! Long uncut footage of LeBron, JR Smith & George Hill after Smith's mistake in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/MplQoAkk0a — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 4, 2018

LeBron James was asked to explain his discontent yesterday.

It looks bad for the Cavaliers right now. But I'm with the majority here. I say Cleveland wins at least one — if not two — games to force at least a Game 5.