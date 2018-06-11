Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Analysis: Le'Veon Bell and Wiz Khalifa? What's the worst that could happen?

Tim Benz | Monday, June 11, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Getty Images
This weekend, news emerged that Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has been hanging around Pittsburgh hip hop star Wiz Khalifa . Some are wondering if a collaboration track may be in the future.

I imagine some Steelers fans reacted with concern to this news. Does this mean he is seriously considering ditching football to pursue a rap career?

Could getting deeper in the "rap game" get Bell in trouble off the field again?

Not me. I'm not worried at all. Granted, I'm universally renowned as an optimist who sees the best possible scenario in any and all situations. So let me balance out those worries for you.

Here are three totally obvious positives to be gleaned from this news.

1. Bell is going to rap regardless of whether he plays football. Why not get a tutorial and make it sound good?

The original TMZ post says that Bell has been hanging out at ID Labs in Etna . That's the recording base where Khalifa and Mac Miller get their work done.

So if Bell is going to pursue this side project, at least Wiz can give him a few pointers. Or maybe his recording experts can help Bell polish his tracks.

That certainly couldn't hurt. Unless, of course, you think Bell's current efforts — like "Target" — are good enough on their own . And if you do, well ...

Never mind. I said I was going to be optimistic.

2. Wiz Khalifa has a reputation for, um, "sampling" from time-to-time.

And I don't mean in terms of his mixes that you may hear.

I'm talking about pot. Marijuana. "The Weed!"

I mean, the guy has had his named tied to his own marijuana strain, his own pot farm game app and his own line of marijuana dispensary products .

Legend has it that at one point, he spent $10,000 a month on cannabis and was said to smoke daily. His 2011 album was entitled "Rolling Papers," and he named his 2012 tour "Under the Influence."

So, yeah. Le'V might be "exposed." And he already has two drug-related suspensions under his belt.

But I look at it this way: Khalifa may be a big enough Steelers fan that he might be the only rapper willing to puff-puff-pass AWAY from Bell. I see hanging out with Wiz as being a quazi-Black and Gold sponsor to a degree.

Bell may not be able to "just say no." But if Khalifa puts on his Steelers fan hat for a minute, maybe he prioritizes looking out for the hometown team and keeping Bell clean.

3. The studios are in Etna.

Etna.

Not South Beach. Not Los Angeles. Not New York City.

But Etna. I mean, how much trouble can Bell get into in Etna?

Then again, Bell did get busted on Mcknight Road the first time, didn't he?

Still, though. LeV + Wiz? What's the worst that could possibly happen?

