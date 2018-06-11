Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Capitals are wildly celebrating with Stanley Cup in public, but that's not a new concept

Tim Benz | Monday, June 11, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin kisses the Stanley Cup on the field before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Washington.
There appears to be lots of interest in how the Capitals are celebrating with the Stanley Cup.

There has been a lot of ... this:

Personally, the only thing that bothers me about those videos is that Alex Ovechkin has a lower back tattoo. That strikes me as something someone should've talked him out of.

Others are saying that the Caps are taking their celebration too far.

First of all, maybe it's because he's won 11 of those titles. It's become routine. Conversely, this is the first one ever for the Capitals franchise.

Secondly, lighten up, Francis.

But on the other end of the spectrum, there are some others acting as if this is a groundbreaking moment of championship engagement, the likes of which the world has never seen.

Penguins fans were quick to point out that the Capitals' collective celebration may not be as unprecedented as the folks in Washington were implying.

The Rite Aid thing did happen , by the way.

Let's not get too persnickety with Washington, though. It's just the way things work down there. As we all know though, sometimes coronations in D.C. tend to get a little exaggerated .

