Capitals are wildly celebrating with Stanley Cup in public, but that's not a new concept

There appears to be lots of interest in how the Capitals are celebrating with the Stanley Cup.

There has been a lot of ... this:

Alex Ovechkin slept with the cup last night pic.twitter.com/2GoeetnHiD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 10, 2018

important video I have acquired from the waterfront @dcsportsbog pic.twitter.com/RqsIW18Jhj — Perry Mattern (@pmattern7) June 9, 2018

Oh my god Alex Ovechkin was doing keg stands out of the Stanley Cup in the middle of Georgetown after throwing out the first pitch at a Nationals game and then ended up swimming half-naked in a fountain and I never thought i'd say this but this was all worth the 44-year wait pic.twitter.com/WZ5Bfh2aEM — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 10, 2018

Personally, the only thing that bothers me about those videos is that Alex Ovechkin has a lower back tattoo. That strikes me as something someone should've talked him out of.

Others are saying that the Caps are taking their celebration too far.

Rafael Nadal won his ELEVENTH French Open today. No video yet of him drunkenly rolling around in a public fountain because apparently some believe that's how champions should behave. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) June 10, 2018

First of all, maybe it's because he's won 11 of those titles. It's become routine. Conversely, this is the first one ever for the Capitals franchise.

Secondly, lighten up, Francis.

But on the other end of the spectrum, there are some others acting as if this is a groundbreaking moment of championship engagement, the likes of which the world has never seen.

I think it's so cool that the Caps shared their celebration with everyone rather than do something private. They literally carried the Cup through the streets. They know the fan base has waited just as long as they have. https://t.co/s5U6c9SUSE — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) June 10, 2018

It actually hasn't happened since the Rangers won in 1994, Colin, but go ahead and rain on everyone's parade why don't ya? https://t.co/nJU6vl60S6 — Cap! TODAY!!! (@tictacbergerac) June 10, 2018

Penguins fans were quick to point out that the Capitals' collective celebration may not be as unprecedented as the folks in Washington were implying.

Well, it must have been a fake cup in Mario's on Carson 2009. — JoeB McMahon (@joebmcmahon) June 10, 2018

You mean when Sid took the cup around town and carried it into the grocery store in Sewickley. @colin_dunlap — moonlite graham (@moonlitegraham6) June 10, 2018

Pens took it to the US Open for fans to enjoy .. restaurants .. the streets ... it's hockey in general, it's why it's the best sport there is!! Enjoy the summer !! Pens will be waiting for ya come October ;) — Kenneth Gardner (@TheRealKennyG27) June 10, 2018

The Rite Aid thing did happen , by the way.

Let's not get too persnickety with Washington, though. It's just the way things work down there. As we all know though, sometimes coronations in D.C. tend to get a little exaggerated .