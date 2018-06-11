First call: Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt show off home run power

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, Big Ben's big swing at his charity softball game, Bradshaw versus Trump and the Stanley Cup Final TV ratings were excellent.

Big Ben's big swing

You might have seen JuJu Smith Schuster get attacked by a police dog as a stunt during Ben Roethlisberger's celebrity softball game this weekend in Findlay, Ohio.

What you may not have seen was T.J. Watt and Big Ben launching big fly balls in the home run hitting contest. Money raised from the game benefited the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation and Findlay High School athletics. The foundation strives to support police and fire K-9 units across the country.

Ben Roethlisberger hits a home run in the HR derby to centerfield. pic.twitter.com/tldhqTee85 — Cameron Fields (@CameronFields_) June 10, 2018

T.J. Watt up for the home run derby, and he continues to hit balls into the stands. He has power. pic.twitter.com/tHD8rwVZtH — Cameron Fields (@CameronFields_) June 10, 2018

Bradshaw vs. Trump

Steelers Hall Of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw decided to come out in favor of the Eagles when it comes to the White House ceremony debate.

"Trump just needs to go somewhere and enjoy the money he's got," Bradshaw told TMZ Sports. "You know what's so bad about that whole event? Was how they were portrayed as protesting, kneeling, during the national anthem when they were praying. That is just wrong. First amendment rights, I totally believe in it."

Keep in mind, this is Terry Bradshaw we are talking about. He has a reputation for changing his mind. He could be photographed with a "MAGA" hat somewhere tomorrow.

Good hockey TV Numbers

There appears to have been a lot of interest in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. According to NBC, the playoffs had the second best TV ratings on record. The Final between Vegas and Washington was the most watched Final ever that didn't include an Original Six team.

The Game 5 Cup-clincher was up 51 percent from last year's game between the Penguins and the Predators. It was also the most watched Game 5 since 2002.

In terms of local market ratings for the duration of the playoffs, Pittsburgh tied for first with Las Vegas.

Capitals' Cup victory tour continues

If Alex Ovechkin and Braden Holtby can sober up long enough , they will take the Stanley Cup to NBC tonight.

They'll visit "The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon .

Meanwhile, Jakub Vrana and Andre Burakovsky did what every person should do when they have one too many and feel like celebrating. They got tattoos.

Andre Burakovsky and Jakub Vrana get tattoos while hammered to celebrate Stanley Cup championship https://t.co/lnDxTCz3xW — RMNB (@russianmachine) June 10, 2018

My bad

Model Winnie Harlow was on hand to be the celebrity "checkered flag waver" at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix over the weekend.

One problem. She was told to wave it one lap too early .

Luckily, the gaffe didn't impact the outcome of the race. According to ESPN, leader Sebastian Vettel maintained racing speed for what should have been the final lap, though he did send a radio message back to Ferrari warning them that it had been displayed early. He had a lap counter in his car.

Harlow found humor in the situation.