First call: Capitals party hard; Kang hitless in Triple-A; Karlsson's wife claims harassment

In "First Call" today, drinking games with the Washington Capitals at the victory parade, drama galore in Ottawa, Gronk trade talk is "hogwash," issues for Jung Ho in Indy and Logan Woodside in Cincy.

Put your headphones in

Looking for a soundbite from the Capitals Stanley Cup victory parade yesterday? Well, here's one from Alex Ovechkin. But turn the volume down on your computer. Or put your headphones in. That one is not safe for work. There's a reason we're making you click on it instead of putting it right on our site.

This is more tame. But not necessarily recommended. Check out Captain America T.J. Oshie.

TJ Oshie drinking beer through his jersey pic.twitter.com/kNRf2urjSE — Born Salty (@cjzero) June 12, 2018

Hey, if they can invent oyster stout craft beer, Bud Light with a hint of dryer sheet fabric softener can't be so bad, right?

Gronk trade rumors are 'hogwash'

There have been some rumors about the Patriots trading Rob Gronkowski to the 49ers or Titans.

From multiple sources, here's what I have re: the Gronk rumors. Told Belichick wanted to trade him. Offers on the table w both the Titans and 49ers. He and Robert Kraft had a closed-door meeting to discuss. Tom Brady threatened to retire if the deal went through. Kraft nixed it. — Adam Kurkjian (@AdamKurkjian) June 8, 2018

New England owner Robert Kraft refuted those discussions yesterday.

'When your team is good, people are looking for things. I'll just tell you it's a bunch of hogwash.' #Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the recent rumors about @RobGronkowski and him vetoing a trade. pic.twitter.com/JUi7gj45AT — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) June 12, 2018

I'm a big fan of the phrase "hogwash." It needs to make a comeback. Underrated and underutilized.

And you thought the Steelers had dgot itrama

The wife of Ottawa Senators star Erik Karlsson was allegedly cyberbullied by the fiancée of another player on the team.

Check out this story from the Ottawa Citizen.

"Melinda Karlsson, née Currey, has filed an application for an order of protection against the longtime girlfriend of Senators forward Mike Hoffman — alleging a campaign of harassment that plagued the Karlssons after the death of their son and through much of the last NHL season."

The filing alleges that Hoffman's girlfriend posted insinuations that Karlsson's wife popped pills while she was pregnant and that's why the couple's baby was stillborn.

For his part, Hoffman is denying the allegation. "There is a 150 percent chance that my fiancée Monika and I are not involved in any of the accusations that have been pursued (that are) coming our way."

Here's something new and different

A Cincinnati Bengal has been arrested. This time, it's a DUI. This time, it's rookie quarterback Logan Woodside.

The Toledo draft choice was a popular late-round "value QB pick" target among many Steelers fans on Twitter and the talk shows. They ended up taking a QB much higher, with Mason Rudolph coming to town in Round 3. Woodside went in the seventh.

He was pulled over for speeding at 3:46 am back on June 9. The Cincinnati Enquirer , using public records, reports that he had a BAC of .112.

The name is Jung Ho

That's H-O. As in 0 for 8.

That's where Jung Ho Kang sits after two games in Indianapolis, since his recall to Class AAA Ball. He was 0 for 4 again yesterday for the Indians. But at least he made contact all four times in this game, after striking out three times the night before.

For the "bring up Jose Osuna" crowd, you got some more ammunition. Playing right field, he went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. Indy beat Toledo, 5-2.

Osuna is up to .328 now.