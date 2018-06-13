Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Capitals party hard; Kang hitless in Triple-A; Karlsson's wife claims harassment

Tim Benz | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
The Capitals' T.J. Oshie drinks a beer through his jersey during the Washington Capitals Victory Parade and Rally on June 12, 2018 in Washington.
Getty Images
The Capitals' T.J. Oshie drinks a beer through his jersey during the Washington Capitals Victory Parade and Rally on June 12, 2018 in Washington.

Updated 21 hours ago

In "First Call" today, drinking games with the Washington Capitals at the victory parade, drama galore in Ottawa, Gronk trade talk is "hogwash," issues for Jung Ho in Indy and Logan Woodside in Cincy.

Put your headphones in

Looking for a soundbite from the Capitals Stanley Cup victory parade yesterday? Well, here's one from Alex Ovechkin. But turn the volume down on your computer. Or put your headphones in. That one is not safe for work. There's a reason we're making you click on it instead of putting it right on our site.

This is more tame. But not necessarily recommended. Check out Captain America T.J. Oshie.

Hey, if they can invent oyster stout craft beer, Bud Light with a hint of dryer sheet fabric softener can't be so bad, right?

Gronk trade rumors are 'hogwash'

There have been some rumors about the Patriots trading Rob Gronkowski to the 49ers or Titans.

New England owner Robert Kraft refuted those discussions yesterday.

I'm a big fan of the phrase "hogwash." It needs to make a comeback. Underrated and underutilized.

And you thought the Steelers had dgot itrama

The wife of Ottawa Senators star Erik Karlsson was allegedly cyberbullied by the fiancée of another player on the team.

Check out this story from the Ottawa Citizen.

"Melinda Karlsson, née Currey, has filed an application for an order of protection against the longtime girlfriend of Senators forward Mike Hoffman — alleging a campaign of harassment that plagued the Karlssons after the death of their son and through much of the last NHL season."

The filing alleges that Hoffman's girlfriend posted insinuations that Karlsson's wife popped pills while she was pregnant and that's why the couple's baby was stillborn.

For his part, Hoffman is denying the allegation. "There is a 150 percent chance that my fiancée Monika and I are not involved in any of the accusations that have been pursued (that are) coming our way."

Here's something new and different

A Cincinnati Bengal has been arrested. This time, it's a DUI. This time, it's rookie quarterback Logan Woodside.

The Toledo draft choice was a popular late-round "value QB pick" target among many Steelers fans on Twitter and the talk shows. They ended up taking a QB much higher, with Mason Rudolph coming to town in Round 3. Woodside went in the seventh.

He was pulled over for speeding at 3:46 am back on June 9. The Cincinnati Enquirer , using public records, reports that he had a BAC of .112.

The name is Jung Ho

That's H-O. As in 0 for 8.

That's where Jung Ho Kang sits after two games in Indianapolis, since his recall to Class AAA Ball. He was 0 for 4 again yesterday for the Indians. But at least he made contact all four times in this game, after striking out three times the night before.

For the "bring up Jose Osuna" crowd, you got some more ammunition. Playing right field, he went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. Indy beat Toledo, 5-2.

Osuna is up to .328 now.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me