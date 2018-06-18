Best he's ever coached? Todd Haley pumps up Browns' quarterbacks

In the NFL in June, optimism and hyperbole flow like kids pouring off the school bus for the last time.

Such was the case when former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley made these remarks while meeting with the media in his new job as the offensive coordinator in Cleveland.

Haley had this to say about the quarterback room he is currently coaching.

"This is probably one of the best — if not the best — quarterbacks rooms, in general, that I've had," Haley said.

"The group, in general, is what I'm excited about. I think that it's an intelligent, intelligent group, with ability to throw the football and make plays with their legs, some of them. When you have that, I think that good things happen. Competition is created in the room, even though they're working hard together to help each other and get better as a group."

The phrase "in general" there is pretty big, given that Haley has coached Ben Roethlisberger and Kurt Warner in his career.

If he is saying top to bottom, all three quarterbacks across the board, well that's one thing. I'm not going to spend a lot of time debating the merits of Drew Stanton vs. Josh Dobbs.

But, Todd. C'mon. Are you serious? You are talking about a journeyman third-stringer in Stanton, a rookie who has never thrown an NFL pass in Baker Mayfield and a marginal starter in Tyrod Taylor. And that's the best QB room you've ever coached?

I don't know. I'd say "the room" with Roethlisberger, Byron Leftwich and Charlie Batch back in 2012 was above average, wouldn't you?

Considering the bold nature of his comments, given who he had previously coached, Haley was asked to clarify.

"When I talk about the room, I talk about the makeup of the group," he said. "There are so many variables and things where you're together every single day for months in a row, that the makeup of each room is very, very critical."

"There's a balance in most rooms of veterans and young guys, and when you have strong leadership in a group it's usually a good sign for everybody involved."

OK, let's translate what Haley means. When he says "best," he means "most coachable." He can act like he means talent is involved in that equation. But it isn't. It can't be. After a few weeks of practice without pads, there is no way Haley could possibly determine if Mayfield is going to be one-tenth the quarterback Warner or Roethlisberger became.

Haley can talk up Taylor's "first guy in the building, last one to leave" approach — which he did — as much as he wants. But he's still an average quarterback.

That could've been a passive-aggressive swipe at Roethlisberger. If it was, Haley best be careful, because no one plays that game better than Big Ben.

We all know the relationship between Haley and Roethlisberger was manageable at best. So these quotes are likely a result of that. It's a coach who is just happy to be able to go to work without butting heads with his starting quarterback

Or perhaps that was simply a guy pumping up his new team and currying favor.

Either way, Mayfield is going to have to turn into a Super Bowl-winning Hall of Famer to make those quotes come off as remotely accurate.