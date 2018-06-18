Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Best he's ever coached? Todd Haley pumps up Browns' quarterbacks

Tim Benz | Monday, June 18, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley directs a drill during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley directs a drill during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Updated 8 hours ago

In the NFL in June, optimism and hyperbole flow like kids pouring off the school bus for the last time.

Such was the case when former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley made these remarks while meeting with the media in his new job as the offensive coordinator in Cleveland.

Haley had this to say about the quarterback room he is currently coaching.

"This is probably one of the best — if not the best — quarterbacks rooms, in general, that I've had," Haley said.

"The group, in general, is what I'm excited about. I think that it's an intelligent, intelligent group, with ability to throw the football and make plays with their legs, some of them. When you have that, I think that good things happen. Competition is created in the room, even though they're working hard together to help each other and get better as a group."

The phrase "in general" there is pretty big, given that Haley has coached Ben Roethlisberger and Kurt Warner in his career.

If he is saying top to bottom, all three quarterbacks across the board, well that's one thing. I'm not going to spend a lot of time debating the merits of Drew Stanton vs. Josh Dobbs.

But, Todd. C'mon. Are you serious? You are talking about a journeyman third-stringer in Stanton, a rookie who has never thrown an NFL pass in Baker Mayfield and a marginal starter in Tyrod Taylor. And that's the best QB room you've ever coached?

I don't know. I'd say "the room" with Roethlisberger, Byron Leftwich and Charlie Batch back in 2012 was above average, wouldn't you?

Considering the bold nature of his comments, given who he had previously coached, Haley was asked to clarify.

"When I talk about the room, I talk about the makeup of the group," he said. "There are so many variables and things where you're together every single day for months in a row, that the makeup of each room is very, very critical."

"There's a balance in most rooms of veterans and young guys, and when you have strong leadership in a group it's usually a good sign for everybody involved."

OK, let's translate what Haley means. When he says "best," he means "most coachable." He can act like he means talent is involved in that equation. But it isn't. It can't be. After a few weeks of practice without pads, there is no way Haley could possibly determine if Mayfield is going to be one-tenth the quarterback Warner or Roethlisberger became.

Haley can talk up Taylor's "first guy in the building, last one to leave" approach — which he did — as much as he wants. But he's still an average quarterback.

That could've been a passive-aggressive swipe at Roethlisberger. If it was, Haley best be careful, because no one plays that game better than Big Ben.

We all know the relationship between Haley and Roethlisberger was manageable at best. So these quotes are likely a result of that. It's a coach who is just happy to be able to go to work without butting heads with his starting quarterback

Or perhaps that was simply a guy pumping up his new team and currying favor.

Either way, Mayfield is going to have to turn into a Super Bowl-winning Hall of Famer to make those quotes come off as remotely accurate.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me