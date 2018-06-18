Analysis: Another Pirates home-plate review leads to more questions

The Pirates were involved in another home-plate controversy. This time, it was their guy who was the runner, unlike when Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs caused the last dust-up.

Trailing the Reds, 6-4, in the bottom of the eighth, Josh Bell tried to score the tying run on a hit by Gregory Polanco. Corey Dickerson scored first. Bell was gunned down at home plate on a strong relay throw by Jose Peraza.

Cincinnati catcher Curt Casali caught the ball on the right side of the plate, then dropped to his shin pads and blocked the path of Bell's head first slide.

Bell was called out. The play was reviewed. The ruling on the field was upheld. The Reds went on to win 8-6.

"They watched the whole play, and nothing came back to us," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said . "You are going to get the explanation from New York. You aren't going to get the explanation from (the umpires) ever. That's the way it's run."

If you watched the Pirates TV broadcast, there was much discussion and debate over whether the call should've been overturned. But it was deemed by the Major League Baseball replay czars that Casali was within his rights to block the plate once he received the throw, and had given Bell an initial clear path to slide.

"It was a headfirst slide before he caught it. So it was too late for me to redirect or anything else at that point," Bell explained. "He gave me a lane, 100 percent, before he caught the ball, or at least that's what I felt."

I tend to agree with Bob Walk's explanation on the AT&T Sportsnet broadcast. He properly said it was a perfectly sound baseball play that wouldn't have been questioned at all prior to the Buster Posey rule being put in place.

Just because it was a good play, though, should it have been overturned under the muddled MLB rules of today? Was that path to home plate given to Bell long enough?

The confusion over what is and isn't allowed and the nuances of the rule get in the way of appreciating the play.

MLB Rule 7.13 states: "Unless the catcher is in possession of the ball, the catcher cannot block the pathway of the runner as he is attempting to score."

In this case, the catcher was in possession of the ball before he took away the path he had initially given to Bell. So it appears the call was appropriately upheld.

But — in theory — if safety is allegedly why the rule was put on the books in the first place, what's the difference between blocking the plate pre-catch or post-catch? It's still blocking the plate, and you are still requiring the baserunner to slide through the catcher and all of his equipment.

It's as if the rule itself is conscious of the fact that it is impractical, but it exists as such, anyway.

On a play like that, I'm glad the plate-blocking rule isn't applied. Because what else is a catcher supposed to do in that situation?

Yet, given the confusion and the seemingly random application and lack of consistency in interpreting the rule, no one knows what to expect when a decision is sent to the replay judges.

It's the NFL's catch rule debate — only more stupid.

The so-called Posey Rule always has been, and always will be, a messy overreaction to one unfortunate injury. Just about every youth and recreation softball or baseball league across the country simply has a rule stating that the baserunner can't barrel into the catcher and that the runner has to slide. But they don't muck it up with all the rules and regulations about clear paths and setting up around the dish.

MLB would be wise to rewrite its home plate rule in that way.