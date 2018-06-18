First call: Roethlisberger says he'd leave money for Steelers' offensive linemen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, Ben Roethlisberger addresses his contract future, a major league puking pitcher and World Cup hysteria.

Big Ben talks money

Ben Roethlisberger says he is not thinking about his contract yet. It expires after 2019.

During a youth football teamwork seminar, Roethlisberger told ESPN.com that he would prefer to leave some money on the table for his offensive linemen who are also up after 2019.

"It's important, too, to understand as quarterback of this team, sometimes you almost have to leave a little bit of money behind for other guys," Roethlisberger said. "That's not my job, that's not my thing to worry about. That's why I have agents.

"I know in two years, (Maurkice) Pouncey, (Marcus) Gilbert, there are other very important guys up that I hope get taken care of. Because if they aren't here, I'm not here. That's the way it is; they are that good."

One thing to point out here, though, is that Roethlisberger isn't hinting that this will be his last contract with the Steelers even though they have drafted Mason Rudolph.

Matt Ryan recently signed a contract that pays him $30 million per season.

Puking pitcher

Milwaukee Pitcher Adrian Houser threw up on the field. Not once, but twice.

It occurred during a 10-9 loss to the Phillies. After the game, manager Craig Counsell made it sound like a nerves issue as much as anything.

"For Adrian today, it was just kind of a combination of a bunch of factors. He wasn't under the weather at all, but it was an early wake-up call, not enough food, heat, probably a little nerves from getting to the big leagues today," Counsell said. "There wasn't very much coming out. It wasn't a food thing."

This wasn't Houser's debut, though. He has pitched four other games in the big leagues.

Had it coming

You aren't allowed to hit in football minicamp practices. So I supposed this will have to qualify as the biggest hit of the week.

It comes to us from the College World series during an Arkansas-Texas baseball Game.

Woo Pig, indeed.

World Cup madness

Meet Gudmundur Benediktsson. Also known as "Gummi Ben." He's Iceland's soccer announcer. This is how he called the team's goal en route a 1-1 tie with Argentina.

@GummiBen , narrador islandês que ficou famoso por locuções na Eurocopa de 2016, narrando o gol de Alfred Finnbogason. pic.twitter.com/EL0cQAHQf8 — Diodoro Cirino (@DiodoroCirino) June 16, 2018

That was pretty good. But now check out his game-ending call and Lionel Messi failing to bury a penalty shot.

Not gonna lie. I don't know any of Iceland's players. But I'm now a fan of Gummi Ben. By the way, that game had the highest rating of any game thus far on FS1 here in the U.S.

And apparently some people didn't like the game ending call here.

Announcer: "Iceland BEATS Argentina 1-1." ‍♂️Yeah, I bet you can't guess who he was cheering for the whole game. #WorldCup #WorldCup2018 #WorldCup18 pic.twitter.com/ZpZj3RAaNh — Fan Insider (@FanInsider_) June 16, 2018

I don't know. I get what he was going for. And he was kinda right, after all.