Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Rod Woodson calls out Steelers for lack of defensive playmakers

Tim Benz | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
The Steelers defense celebrates Ryan Shazier's interception against the Colts in the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers defense celebrates Ryan Shazier's interception against the Colts in the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Updated 1 hour ago

This one slipped through the cracks over the weekend.

But when one of the best Steelers of the modern era says the current team has “no playmakers” on defense, that really drives the point home, doesn't it?

Appearing on the NFL Network, Hall of Fame Cornerback Rod Woodson was asked about all the offseason drama surrounding the Steelers offensive stars. But he quickly redirected the conversation back to the defense.

“I can't remember the last time that they had a playmaker on the defensive side,” Woodson said. “(Ryan) Shazier was going to be that guy, and unfortunately, he got hurt, but I'm just trying to figure out who's going to be. The last time I've seen a playmaker on that side, Troy Polamalu was suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Geez, Rod. You didn't need to be so — you know — right about it.

Actually, Woodson exaggerated a little bit. I'd say Cam Heyward is a playmaker. Stephon Tuitt could be one if he stays healthy. T.J. Watt may turn into one, as well. Plus, I like the idea of flipping sides of the ball between him and Bud Dupree.

But Woodson has a point.

The bigger concern is, it's not just one playmaker magically appearing that will turn a defense around. The Steelers need to get better in terms of scheme, collective team effort and winning on first and second down so that the guys attempting to be playmakers could be put in easier positions to do so.

Finding more playmakers like the ones Woodson teamed up with on those Steelers teams of the 90s will be a multiyear task. So, the Steelers in 2018 need to do one of two things:

1. Everything listed above on defense.

Or ...

2. Drama or not on offense, win a lot of games 40-something to 30-something.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me