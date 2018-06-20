How did Pirates pitcher Steven Brault's anthem compare to other athletes?
Updated 17 hours ago
There weren't many high points for the Pirates, who lost to Milwaukee, 3-2, on Tuesday. Steven Brault didn't participate in the game. But he did partake in pregame ceremonies.
The relief pitcher sang the national anthem.
I'll let those who are more musically inclined to critique Brault's performance. As someone who is tone deaf, I'm the last one who is ever going to play armchair Simon Cowell. But Brault sure belted it out, and deserves high marks for the guts it took to sing in front of literally dozens and dozens of Pirates fans.
That got me thinking about some other athletes who tried to sing the Star-Spangled Banner. Jack McDowell says he tried to get the Angels to let him do it. But they never got around to giving him the green light. Former Utah Jazz player Thurl Bailey is an actual R&B singer. He's recorded a few albums. He gave it a go in Salt Lake.
He's in a slightly different range than Brault, wouldn't you say?
Bernie Williams has performed the anthem on guitar quite a few times.
Portland Trail Blazers coach Maurice Cheeks famously sang the anthem, unprepared, in an effort to bail out a teen who had forgotten the words.
Brault was clearly better than that. These junior hockey kids from the Everett Silvertips didn't exactly do "O' Canada" justice, either.
And we all know he was better than Carl Lewis.
Nine Olympic gold medals, and he still may be best known for that atrocity against music.
The good news for Brault is no one took a knee during his performance of the anthem. It was "Pup at the Park" night though. Three dogs sat down during his rendition. We'll monitor tweets from the White House to see if there is any response.
