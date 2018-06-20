First call: Pirates fan's beer annihilated by foul ball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call," a Pirates fan goes viral for all the wrong reasons, a bad-parenting brawl, a hockey dog summit and farewell to a famous umpire.

Party foul

The Pirates probably would have liked to have had a few plays back last night against the Brewers. Milwaukee won 3-2.

This fan is sure feeling that way after an ill-fated attempt to catch a Corey Dickerson foul ball.

That looked like a brand new tall boy right there. At PNC Park beer prices that was probably $35-$40 worth of suds.

Isn't the proper move to just pick it up and start shotgunning?

Did you catch the reaction of Milwaukee's catcher Manny Pina? I couldn't tell if that was a wave of dismissiveness, pity or disgust because he thought the beer may drip into his dugout.

The women behind that guy looked thrilled, by the way.

Peace at last

Pfft. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un? Big deal. Here was the real summit. Bark-Andre Furry finally met Ovie the Bulldog.

Check out this video, courtesy of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Seriously, what brings rivals together better than meatballs?

The two dogs apparently built up quite the Insta-Tweet-Face-rivalry during the Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Washington. But now, it's time for the healing to begin.

Look. I warned you when we launched this thing, I'm never above pandering to you with cute dog stuff.

Never.

RIP Rennert

In the moment, I'm never a fan of the overly demonstrative umpire or official. You know, that referee who thinks the stadium is full of fans who have come out to simply watch him make a call.

But with about 25 years of distance, I can look back and smile when thinking about Dutch Rennert.

The King of the Called Strike died Sunday at age 88.

Yeah. You hated him when your guy was the one who took a strike. You loved it when he punched out another team's batter. But in the end, he may have made a very important contribution to this world. He is believed by many to be the inspiration for Leslie Nielsen's "Enrico Palazzo" umpire in the "Naked Gun"

Happy Father's Day weekend

This video was making the rounds yesterday. It's footage of a parents' brawl Saturday during a 12-and-under softball tournament in Tennessee.

Let me say that again, 12-and-under softball inspired that violent reaction. What happens during high school baseball? Pistols at dawn?

Note the horrified shrieks coming from the players themselves. Good parenting there.