U mad, bro? Pirates fans sound off on management, PNC Park's condition

Since Antonio Brown's ramblings were such a big hit with the readers last week, I've got quite the stockpile of tweets and emails saved up for this Thursday's "U mad, bro?"

And I think I've found the key to success when it come to avoiding getting ripped by you fine folks.

I just need to rip Pirates management instead! That puts everyone on the same page.

Jim: To have what happened last winter drove me away from coming home to see the Pirates this year. I struggle with what they have done and worse (how) they try to shove it down our throats as this was the best that they could do. I am thankful for the turnaround from 2011 to 2015. But this dismantling of the team has us all dispirited. Please continue to write these types of articles to help expose the management and ownership for the charlatans they are.

Tim: Thanks, Jim. But I think their annual lack of investment in the roster exposes who they are without much help from me.

Joe D.: The place is getting rundown. Last year we sat in the club seats. 200 level. The padded seats were cracking. What ownership has done to the players on the field is also being done to a great baseball park. But I cannot support this ownership unless they prove they are really interested in taking the steps necessary to win.

Tim: HMMM, Joe, maybe the Pirates need that gambling revenue for stadium repairs after all, I guess?

Taxpayers who made it clear 20yrs ago that they didn't want to give the Steelers and Pirates Money for stadiums were forced to give them $1/2 Billion. Now the Pirates want gambling tax revenue to pay for PNC Park maintenance. Should be laughed out of town. https://t.co/S7yCKjSJgC — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld) June 21, 2018

Funny how the seats are cracking. They aren't getting much use with so few fans sitting in them this year.

"Bellva Dear": Realistically, what can the Pirates management do to demonstrate a commitment to winning? They have no real options. Is it interesting that the Steelers and Penguins have salary caps and produce winning teams and the Pirates have no cap and produce mediocrity?

Tim: Well, um, "Bellva" was it?

I wouldn't say it's "interesting" so much as it is "economics." But what the Pirates can do is at least pay the contracts they have to current players, as opposed to trading them off for undervalued return as they did with Neil Walker, Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole. Or — in the case of Francisco Liriano — don't give away prospects as a lure to make another team pay off a bloated salary.

Thanks for the email, "Ms. Dear," and please write back again.

Jim: Hi Tim, Any inside information from the Steelers intelligentsia about why they didn't go after (free agent linebacker Mychal) Kendricks? And, why did the Eagles let him go?

Tim: Not directly. No. But I get the impression that, like many, the Steelers may have been surprised at how little money he was willing to settle for. One year, $3.5 million was surprising to me. Maybe they thought he was a hot head or a pain in the neck? He asked to be traded out of Philadelphia before last season. Then he had some public erratic behavior during free agent negotiations.

@ALANDexter2020, via Twitter (on Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers potentially going with a running-back-by-committee plan): This mentality that we need to field ALL-Stars has to stop. I agree with what was written, but they should have tried to work out a sign and trade deal and get something back.The cap room could have opened up the door to sign better free agent on defense. Now we have a 1yr rental.

Tim: Alan, I have a hard time calling Le'Veon Bell, who has been here since he was drafted, "a rental." It's more of a lease. And like all leased cars, they are turned back to the open market with some significant mileage on them. That's probably why the trade market would've been too soft for the Steelers' liking.

Why not get more miles out of him before turning him loose for someone else to sign on for the aging years of his career?

Plus, who is going to give up much in a trade when they can keep those assets and just sign Bell in free agency next year?

@bonafideMAC via Twitter (on the high school pitcher hugging his friend after the final out): The kid struck out looking in the biggest at bat of his life. The hug is even more embarrassing.

Tim: Wow! We're "hug-shaming" now? That's a new one.