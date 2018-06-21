Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Saquon Barkley has NFL's top-selling jersey of 2018

Tim Benz | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley responds to questions during a news interview at NFL football rookie camp Friday, May 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley responds to questions during a news interview at NFL football rookie camp Friday, May 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

He's a dynamic rookie running back. He's an exciting, high-profile draft choice. He's playing in the number one media market in the country. He comes from a big time institution with a significant amount of almuni in the area.

It's no wonder Penn State's Saquon Barkley's jersey is flying off the shelves. Dick's Sporting Goods is claiming “ Barkley has the best selling jersey in the NFL this week, this month and for all of 2018.”

As for the Steelers, T.J. Watt's jersey is the sixth highest seller amongst defensive players in 2018. The Steelers as a team rank sixth overall.

Pittsburgh's 2018 first-round pick, Terrell Edmunds, isn't in the top 10 of the rookie or defensive categories.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Broncos linebacker Von Miller rounded out the top five.

If you would prefer to see Barkley out of his jersey — and everything else for that matter — he'll be appearing in ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue on June 25.

