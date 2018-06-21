First call: Mystery of Mike Sullivan's salary; another Penguins rumor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, we talk about Mike Sullivan's contract, a free agent rumor for the Penguins and an NFL suspension that could impact the Steelers

Sully's salary

So how much does Mike Sullivan make, and how long is his contract? That seems to be a fair question given what happened with Barry Trotz in Washington this week.

If you look at CapFriendly.com , the contracts of NHL coaches are very much unknown in lots of cases.

The outlet states that Sullivan is under contract for two more years. That's something our Jonathan Bombulie confirmed in our podcast yesterday . But neither have a specific answer for how much Sullivan is making.

Bombulie says he expects that number to be short of the $5 million to $6 million range Trotz was seeking, but above the $1.5 million he had been making this year in Washington.

Jack Johnson to Pittsburgh?

You may have seen the rumor that the Penguins are interested in free agent defenseman Jack Johnson.

He's been linked to the Penguins at various points in his career in trade rumors. There are reasons for that. He and Sidney Crosby were high school teammates at Shattuck-St. Mary's.

He was originally drafted by Jim Rutherford and Carolina before his rights were traded to Los Angeles while he was at Michigan.

His $4.4 million contract in Columbus expires this summer. He's coming off the worst year of his career — three goals and 11 assists — and was a scratch in the playoffs.

Winston suspension?

There's word from Tampa that the Buccaneers are preparing for a suspension of Jameis Winston.

This stems from an incident with an Uber driver in 2016. According to ProFootballTalk.com, "The suspension would arise not necessarily from the incident itself but from a failure to make a timely report of the allegation, which can constitute a separate violation of the Personal Conduct Policy."

Apparently, the suspension could be as long as three games. The Steelers visit Tampa Bay in Week 3.

How bad is the MLB strikeout problem?

Pretty bad. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Major League Baseball is on pace to see more strikeouts than base hits this year. That would be first in the history of the game.

The problems don't stop with strikeouts. Take a look at these other issues Nightengale pounded out.

• Players are striking out, walking or hitting home runs in 34 percent of their plate appearances.

• The average time between balls put in play, according to Sports Illustrated, is 3 minutes, 45 seconds.

• There are five teams with winning percentages below .400 and four teams on pace to win 100 games, both of which would be firsts.

• Average attendance is on pace to be its lowest since 1996.

Gee, I wonder why.

Humboldt Broncos introduced

A nice touch at the NHL Awards. The surviving Humboldt Broncos players were individually introduced on stage to standing ovation.

Just a great moment.The NHL reunited the the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in Las Vegas at the NHL Awards. pic.twitter.com/QFHG5zY8A1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 21, 2018

On April 6, a truck crashed into the bus of the junior hockey team from Saskatchewan. There were 29 people on board; 16 died, including 10 players.