Breakfast with Benz

Phillies fan says she was injured by flying hot dog shot by mascot

Tim Benz | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
In this April 5, 2018 photo, The Phillie Phanatic reacts prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Philadelphia. Kathy McVay says she was at Monday, June 18, Phillies game when the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and all of a sudden she says a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face. She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma. The Phillies apologized to McVay Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
We all know that Philadelphia fans can be hard on opposing teams. I didn't know that Philadelphia mascots were hard on their own fans.

Meet Kathy McVay.

She got that black eye because she claims to have been hit in the face by a hot dog . The flying frankfurter, she says, was fired from the hot dog cannon of the Phillie Phanatic.

This occurred on Monday against the Cardinals. It happened behind near plate. McVay has an injured shoulder and is awaiting surgery. So she couldn't put up her hands in time to shield her face.

Apparently, the Phanatic's hot dogs are wrapped in duct tape.

According to NBC Philadelphia, "McVay and her friends left the game and went to Einstein Hospital, where doctors took X-rays and she underwent a CAT scan. Fortunately for McVay, nothing was broken."

The Phillies claim an incident like this has never happened in the past. As of now, McVay isn't planning legal action.

I think I speak for everyone in Pittsburgh when I say: "Why?! Why?! Why couldn't it have been Claude Giroux instead?"

