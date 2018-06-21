Phillies fan says she was injured by flying hot dog shot by mascot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We all know that Philadelphia fans can be hard on opposing teams. I didn't know that Philadelphia mascots were hard on their own fans.

Meet Kathy McVay.

A woman was struck in the face by a flying hot dog during Monday's @Phillies game. Now she's speaking out. Story/Full Interview HERE: https://t.co/xWRPj7KWLY pic.twitter.com/MKYOSAqKWp — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 21, 2018

She got that black eye because she claims to have been hit in the face by a hot dog . The flying frankfurter, she says, was fired from the hot dog cannon of the Phillie Phanatic.

This occurred on Monday against the Cardinals. It happened behind near plate. McVay has an injured shoulder and is awaiting surgery. So she couldn't put up her hands in time to shield her face.

Apparently, the Phanatic's hot dogs are wrapped in duct tape.

According to NBC Philadelphia, "McVay and her friends left the game and went to Einstein Hospital, where doctors took X-rays and she underwent a CAT scan. Fortunately for McVay, nothing was broken."

The Phillies claim an incident like this has never happened in the past. As of now, McVay isn't planning legal action.

I think I speak for everyone in Pittsburgh when I say: "Why?! Why?! Why couldn't it have been Claude Giroux instead?"