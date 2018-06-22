Football footnotes: Steelers' Bell, Brown in NFL's top 10; Browns playoff guarantee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this week's football footnotes, we look at where Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell will fall in the NFL Top 10. Baker Mayfield swats back at Colin Cowherd. And a Browns playoff guarantee.

Where will AB and LeV be?

The remainder of that NFL Network Top 100 list get revealed Monday at 8 p.m. Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will both be in the top 10. Last year Bell finished ninth and Brown was fourth.

The list of the 100 best players in the league was voted on by the players and has been revealed in bits and pieces for a few weeks now.

Ben Roethlisberger finished 18th. So that will be no better than the six best quarterback, as Russell Wilson came in 11th and four more elite quarterbacks will be part of the final 10 Monday: Carson Wentz, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

Baker vs. Cowherd

This week much of the NFL world was buzzing over this exchange between Baker Mayfield and FS1 host Colin Cowherd.

He swatted back at Cowherd's suggestion that he was too much of an individual and not a team player based on one celebration clip Cowherd pulled.

Take a listen. Antonio Brown gets worked into the conversation eventually.

If Mayfield had a flag he would've planted it right in Cowherd's studio.

Browns playoff guarantee

Maybe Mayfield's confidence is rubbing off on his teammates already.

This week, linebacker Christian Kirksey tweeted out a bold Cleveland playoff prediction.

Woke up this morning letting yal know Browns will be in the playoffs this year! Remember this tweet #Cleveland — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) June 19, 2018

Oh, we'll remember Christian. Don't you worry about that.

More surgery for Kelly

East Brady native and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is enduring more surgery in his battle against oral cancer. He's in a New York City hospital for a follow up to a previous procedure. Kelly was first diagnosed in 2013 and was declared cancer free in 2016. But he had a recurrence this year.

It's Kelly's hope to be back home before the weekend is over.

Jimmy G's tell

Is Jimmy Garoppolo tipping his pitches?

That appears to be the case, according to new teammate Richard Sherman. The cornerback says Jimmy G has a tendency to let defenses know when exactly he is releasing the ball in his motion.

"You just need to read him — hand off ball; he's letting it go," Sherman said. "You have to be decisive when you make those decisions. If he takes his hand off the ball and doesn't throw it, I think he'll throw guys off, but when he takes his hand off the ball, you've got to be ready to break."

I'm not exactly sure how many QBs throw the ball with two hands on it. But I think I know where Sherman is going with this.

Apparently Sherman and the other defenders let the young quarterback know about this "flaw." Now, Garoppolo is trying to use it to his advantage and is baiting defenders with it intentionally.

Garoppolo is 7-0 in his starts. If this tell is so obvious that Sherman has picked it up over just a few OTAs and minicamp practices, it must not be all that consequential.