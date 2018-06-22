Analysis: Entering NHL Draft weekend, which Penguins might get traded?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As NHL draft weekend approaches, hockey fans in Pittsburgh will wait with bated breath to see what general manager Jim Rutherford does.

Oh, he'll do something. How much or how little remains to be seen.

Rutherford is on the record as saying, "I'm going to keep an open mind to making some changes. I will make some changes.

"It doesn't mean that there will be drastic changes, a lot of changes. But there will be changes in the areas that will become necessary."

I'm on record as saying that'll be hard to do. Even with the NHL salary cap going up to $79.5 million, the Penguins are going to have to shave some money if they expect to add to the team in free agency. They already have $70.2 million committed, with six significant restricted free agents still pending.

Plus, there has been a lot of chatter that Rutherford would really like to move into the first round of the draft. That's going to take some collateral off of the current roster in all likelihood.

So, with that said, here is some Penguins prognostication about who may get traded and who may stay.

Phil Kessel

OK, Phil DePhense Phoundation. Let's get this in print before draft weekend so you don't revise history if Phil Kessel is still a Penguin come Monday morning.

I don't want the Penguins to trade Kessel. I don't think they will end up trading Kessel. My hunch is he will — and should — be a Penguin on opening night. Whatever differences he and Mike Sullivan should (and could) be worked out to better the team.

There. We clear?

Probably not. So, please, feel free to continue warping what's been written and said by myself and others about the trade rumors surrounding Kessel.

In reality, though, everything that has been predicted has panned out. By many accounts, teams such as Phoenix and Los Angeles have either been contacted or reached out on their own . Multiple reports indicate discussions about trading Kessel have occurred but not gotten far as of yet.

I look for more of that to happen this weekend. I don't expect anything to materialize. That's great from a hockey perspective. It's lousy for my blood pressure as the prospect of 12 more months of dealing with "Team Phil" looms.

Derick Brassard

Trading Derick Brassard makes sense if the Penguins decide to keep Riley Sheahan. Rutherford moved mountains to bring Brassard here. He just didn't work as a third-line center, regardless of injury.

Trading Brassard to a center-starved team such as Montreal would be a logical way to clear $3 million.

But spinning Brassard now is an admission that the team basically gave away Ian Cole, Ryan Reaves, a first-round pick and Filip Gustavsson for a few months of lousy production from Brassard.

I don't think Rutherford wants to do that.

My thinking is Rutherford only punts on Brassard if it's a last ditch effort to clear space.

Matt Hunwick

Yeah. Sure. Someone. Take him. Please. Tell you what, Team X, if you take on Matt Hunwick's salary, maybe the Pens will throw in Reese McGuire.

I hear those kind of deals work sometimes.

Conor Sheary

Yes. I expect Conor Sheary to be traded. It's too bad. That doesn't have to be the case. Somehow, the prospect of him being on an effective third line with Brassard sounds appealing.

But just waiting for that hope to manifest, or banking on some up-and-down production while playing on Sidney Crosby's line, just isn't worth $3 million.

Olli Maatta

No. Stop. Maatta has at times flirted with Marc-Andre Fleury territory when it comes to Twitter-blowback from Penguins fans whenever a goal is allowed.

The truth is, Maatta had a good year. He's only 23. He's getting better, stronger and healthier. Look at the improvement between the age 23 and 26 for Brian Dumoulin.

That could be Maatta.

Tristan Jarry

I wouldn't do this. Jarry is going to be a good goaltender. But if the Penguins view him as a waste of talent sitting behind Matt Murray, then yes, trade him.

I doubt he'll yield a sixth defenseman better than Hunwick or Chad Ruhwedel. The best result may be getting another draft pick that could be parlayed into a bigger deal.

That means they better be sold on Casey DeSmith as the back up. I think Jarry will be better.

Bryan Rust

As much as he's loved by the coaching staff, unless they see Bryan Rust as being the other wing long-term with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, Rust may not be worth whatever he gets as a restricted free agent.

His big-game playoff track record may bring back decent return. I don't want to see Rust traded. I'm thinking he will be.

Carl Hagelin

See above.

If the Penguins decide to hold onto Rust, it may come at the expense of Carl Hagelin and his $4 million price tag. The Pens may prefer to keep Rust. But they are deeper on the right side than the left.