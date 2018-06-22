Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: What's up with Martavis Bryant's possible suspension?

Tim Benz | Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
Martavis Bryant listens to a reporter's question during a media conference Friday, April 27, 2018, in Alameda, Calif.
In "First Call" today: An update on the Martavis Bryant situation, Chad Kuhl is tipping his pitches and why is Pitt changing its baseball coach?

Martavis update

Is Martavis Bryant going to skate on his brush with the NFL substance-abuse policy?

He has yet to be suspended even though there was a report that such a punishment was coming late last week.

Now, news has come out that Bryant hasn't failed a test or skipped one.

This is starting to sound a lot like what we saw last year in Latrobe. Bryant was around the practice fields but couldn't participate with the team until he cleared up some details about his clinical treatment and meeting with counselors.

Mr. Kuhl, meet Mr. Garoppolo

We told you this morning that San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may have "a tell" in his throwing motion.

Apparently Chad Kuhl is afflicted with the same problem. After getting shelled by the Diamondbacks last night at PNC Park, Kuhl admitted that he may be tipping his pitches, via his breathing patterns.

"A few outings where I was kind of puffing. I wasn't doing it on offspeed. I was only doing it on fastballs. We'll go back and see if there's anything that gives away whether it's a heater or a breaking ball. Couple starts it was really bad where you could tell the difference between fastball, breaking ball. We kind of cleaned it up," Kuhl said.

The only breathing that really mattered yesterday was the sigh of relief everyone had when Kuhl got pulled after allowing eight runs in two-plus innings. Arizona won 9-3.

Not so fast

It looked like quite a "Philadelphia Story" was transpiring at the NBA draft. Philly-area native and Villanova product Mikal Bridges was drafted by the hometown 76ers.

He proceeded to do a full press conference, talking about being a local kid getting to play for the area team. The company his mom works for is even a contractor for the team.

Then, as he was wrapping up ... he got traded to Phoenix right away.

Oops! Bridges tried to take everything in stride.

If Bridges is at all disappointed now, maybe he should think about the weather in Phoenix and a road trip through the L.A. and Texas teams in January.

That as opposed to a homestand in Philadelphia before a road trip through New York, Boston, and Cleveland.

Pitt split

Joe Jordano is out as Pitt baseball coach.

In some circles this has been called a firing. In others, it's been called a resignation. As of last week, Jordano was looking forward to next year.

If this is a firing, the timing is curious since Pitt had its most wins ever in ACC play, had a successful run to the conference semifinal, and had five players drafted.

This will be the seventh coaching change Heather Lyke has been a part of at Pitt since becoming Athletic Director less than two years ago.

Facebook Live strikes again

We all remember when Antonio Brown had his Facebook Live dalliance in Kansas City.

Something similar happened during the NBA draft last night. Bleacher Report was doing a draft show with Terry Rozier of the Celtics. He was asked to predict Boston's pick. So he called general manager Danny Ainge.

Ainge thought he was being Facetimed.

So, he just told Rozier the pick was going to be Robert Williams of Texas A&M. Which it was. Here's his explanation after the pick was announced.

Luckily Rozier didn't catch Ainge saying anything about — say, the Cavaliers — like Mike Tomlin was yelling about the Patriots.

