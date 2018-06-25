Analysis: Ugly truth about Pirates' losing series vs. Diamondbacks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Exactly how bad was this weekend for the Pirates in a weekend series against Arizona? Well, let's pick it apart by the numbers.

• The Pirates lost all four games and were outscored 21-6.

• The Pirates didn't lead in any of the four games.

• The Diamondbacks scored multiple runs in the top of the first inning in three of the four games.

• The Pirates didn't have more than one hitter with two or more hits in any one game. Austin Meadows had three hits Thursday and two Friday. Elias Diaz had two hits Saturday. Josh Bell had two hits Sunday. That was it.

• The Pirates had 40 strikeouts and 24 hits.

• Over the last three games, batters in the 4 through 6 slots of the lineup went a combined 4 for 36.

• Arizona's four starting pitchers were — in order — Zack Godley, Patrick Corbin, Zack Greinke,and Clay Buchholz. Over 24 innings pitched among them, they allowed a combined 11 hits, two earned runs, three walks and had 29 strikeouts. Corbin, Greinke and Buchholz didn't allow an earned run or surrender a walk.

• The Pirates had three extra-base hits. They didn't hit a home run. The Diamondbacks had five.

• The leadoff batter for the Pirates never scored.

• The Pirates left 25 men on base and were 3 for 19 with runners in scoring position.

• For reasons beyond explanation, Sean Rodriguez continues to get lots of playing time. He was 0 for 10 in the series. He had six strikeouts, two errors and grounded into a double play. That prompted sarcastic reactions from Pirates fans in the seats.

For the second day in a row, a small group of vocal fans chant 'M-V-P' during a Sean Rodriguez at bat — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 24, 2018

Manager Clint Hurdle alluded to some potential changes coming up against the Mets in a series that starts in New York Monday night. Maybe he should start by never playing Rodriguez again.

But that certainly won't solve everything.