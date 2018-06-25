Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Is the NFL having a referee crisis?

Tim Benz | Monday, June 25, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
Referee Gene Steratore stands of the field before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. The Bengals won 23-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Referee Gene Steratore stands of the field before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. The Bengals won 23-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Updated 3 hours ago

Referees are giving up on the NFL faster than Pittsburgh baseball fans are giving up on the Pirates.

Last week's retirement of Washington, Pa., product Gene Steratore marked the fourth departure of a well-established NFL referee this offseason. He joins the likes of Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette and Terry McAulay.

Four other officials who were not referees left the NFL ranks, too.

Following a year where so much criticism of officiating came down upon the zebras — especially after one call in particular — perhaps this comes as good news to many football fans.

It probably shouldn't. Each of those referees had 15-28 years of experience. While finding younger refs in better shape has been long discussed in the NFL, I haven't heard that complaint about any of those four men specifically.

Especially not Hochuli. I mean, come on, his biceps are legendary . They have their own Twitter page for crying out loud!

Every NFL fan has had their gripes with every one of these guys over the years. But based on NFL evaluations, they must be doing their jobs better than many of the others. There are six combined Super Bowl refereeing appearances in that group.

That leads to a few questions: Does the NFL have a referee problem? What does the league do about it? And who is to blame?

As far as an answer to the first question goes, it's "yes." There is a problem.

If those are the good ones, then how bad are the other guys going to be? We got a taste of that during the replacement referee debacle of 2012, remember?

That last question appears to be easy. If the league is looking to blame somebody, maybe they should blame their own television partners. Steratore is going to CBS, Triplette to ESPN and McAulay to NBC. They are all going to be rules analysts at those networks.

Potentially, the allure of sitting in a studio and watching games is better if the paychecks are close — or maybe even more — as opposed to taking the verbal abuse from players and coaches in bad weather conditions in a different city every week.

Another ref, Clete Blakeman, almost took the ESPN job before Triplette did.

Although, I'd caution those refs about one thing. NFL fans have gotten hip to the notion that a lot of the consternation about rules is less about who is interpreting them on game day and more about those who are writing them, enforcing them and presenting them for explanation on Monday morning.

That's why Al Riveron and Dean Blandino have become the faces of officiating evil over recent years, more so than the guys between the white lines.

As far as what the league does about it? Pay more. That's the only thing I can think of. Pay more and be less stringent in downgrading guys based on hairline overturned calls via a nanosecond frame of replay or a cumbersome rules interpretation.

Then again, the league doesn't want to appease officials in the name of getting a call wrong.

The end result is, we don't have a lot of our favorite refs to kick around anymore. And my guess is we are going to want to kick the new guys even harder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me