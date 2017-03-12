Latrobe's Kokoska performs for scouts at Super 60

Latrobe senior Zach Kokoska attended the Super 60 pro baseball showcase last month in Chicago, Ill., gaining perspective on his chances to be picked in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

The invitation-only event featured the top senior draft prospects from 34 states. The Super 60 is the most heavily-scouted preseason event for potential draft picks.

Players go through a similar experience as professional athletes. Pitchers and fielders perform sets of drills based on their skill sets, working with some of the best players in the country. And they go through an interview process with professional scouts.

“There was a ton of great competition,” said Kokoska, a Virginia Tech commit. “I got to talk to several people in the interview process that I had already been in touch with and some new teams like the Miami Marlins.”

Kokoska (6-2, 190) was content with how the interviews went and how he performed in drills throughout the day. As a two-way player, Kokoska went as both an outfielder and pitcher.

“I ran the 60-yard dash in 6.59 seconds, which was a personal best,” said Kokoska, who hit .492 last season and struck out 50. “I was able to throw 90 mph from the outfield and topped out at 89 mph pitching. I was also happy with the way my curveball and changeup were working, too. Batting, I was able to keep my hands in and drive the ball.”

Although Kokoska said he performed well in the drills, he added there is always room for improvement.

“In my senior season, I want to add more power to my swing and get my fastball into the lower 90's,” he said.

His high school coach the past four years, Matt Basciano, had some high praise for Zach and expects him to continue to improve this season. Official practice began Monday.

“His work ethic and drive to get better is like no other,” Basciano said. “He wants to work on everything. He is not the type that is ever satisfied with his game. He works on the little things that it takes to be great that others do not have the drive to do.”

As a projected draft pick, Kokoska has not decided whether he will go to college or choose the professional route yet.

“It's not about money for me, I just want to be in the right situation,” Kokoska said. “I'm prepared for both. I have to think about my education, but if the right opportunity comes along, I have to think about my professional career, as well.”

Right now, both Basciano and Kokoska are focused and excited on their upcoming season, where the Wildcats will be by an experienced and talented senior class.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.