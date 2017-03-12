Baseball, softball teams prepare for journey into uncharted territory under new alignment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the PIAA voted to expand to six classifications for football, baseball and softball coaches knew it was a certainty the same would happen for their sports.

The PIAA voted by a 23-7 margin to expand other sports, including the move to six classes for the two big spring offerings.

Coaches and players have had ample time to digest the ramifications, including a larger-than-usual change to section alignments, increased travel in several cases and the increased number of teams admitted to the playoffs.

“You never know how it's going to shape up until you get into the season and play the games,” veteran Burrell baseball coach Mark Spohn said. “It looks like our section should be pretty competitive. One of the PIAA's goals was to create more balance and competitiveness.”

Burrell, which finished one game behind section champion Shady Side Academy in Section 3-AAA last year, will be in the new Class 3A.

Shady Side Academy also will be in the section, and rival Valley, a nonsection opponent for the last several years, will be one of the Bucs section foes.

Gone is a long trip to Sto-Rox, but the Bucs will face new section opponents in East Allegheny, South Allegheny and Steel Valley.

“Three out of the five we've never played,” Spohn said. “There had to be (changes) with the expansion. The coaches were prepared for it.”

The minimum number of teams admitted overall to the WPIAL baseball playoffs increased from 60 last year to 72 this year. That number for softball jumped from 57 to 72.

This year, each baseball and softball classification is broken down into three sections. Four teams from each section will make the playoffs.

“It's a good thing as long as (the playoffs) don't get too watered down,” Spohn said. “Four teams getting byes is a totally different thing. It's a crap shoot a lot of the time once you get into the playoffs.”

Rivalries in many corners of the WPIAL took a hit with the realignment upheaval.

Many of those teams affected made sure to keep playing those important matchups but in nonsection games.

The Franklin Regional and Plum baseball teams often fought for the section championship. Their split into different classifications — the Mustangs in 6A and the Panthers in 5A — brought about the desire to schedule a game April 17.

“We quickly moved on keeping that game and others,” Franklin Regional coach Bobby Saddler said. “It was tough to lose some of those rivalries, but looking at the new alignments, there are some really interesting and fresh matchups between high-quality teams in a number of sections.”

Hempfield softball coach Bob Kalp also made sure his team maintained matchups with former section rivals Penn-Trafford and Connellsville. He said they were crucial in the overall preparation for another run at a postseason berth this season.

Hempfield went undefeated in Section 1-AAAA last year and won the WPIAL and PIAA championships.

The Spartans are in Class 6A (Section 2) and again will play section foes Latrobe, last year's Section 1 runner-up, and Norwin. Playoff contender Fox Chapel joins Hempfield in Section 2-6A.

Kalp said he believed fewer classifications (four) allowed for a deeper field in the regular season and in the playoffs. Those fields were even deeper with three classifications in baseball and softball prior to the WPIAL adding Class AAAA for both in 2005.

He said it remains to be seen if there will be as much competitiveness and depth with fewer teams in each classification.

Deer Lakes softball, which tied Burrell for the Section 3-AA crown last year, had Burrell, Freeport and Valley remain in its section. That was something that pleased Lancers coach Craig Taliani from a local rivalry standpoint. Freeport also was a playoff team from the section last year.

“We know we are going to always give our best game and get their best,” he said. “The kids know each other so well.”

Taliani said new section foes East Allegheny and South Allegheny are unknowns at this point.

“If there are two good teams, even if there is a distance between them, they're going to make a rivalry somewhere along the way,” he said.

Franklin Regional baseball also is tasked with longer trips to new section foes Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands and Thomas Jefferson. Saddler took a positive perspective to the extended travel.

“We have a lot more travel this year, but the kids embrace that,” he said. “They have the opportunity to build team chemistry on the longer bus rides. A number of them also want to play in college, and there will be a lot more travel with their college teams.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.