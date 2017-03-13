Apollo-Ridge baseball team hopes for finishing touch

It's about the ABCs for the Apollo-Ridge baseball team this season: “Always Be Closing.”

After starting the 2016 season as one of the hottest teams in Class AA with a 6-2 record, the Vikings didn't close the deal during the second half of the season, winning just one of their final seven games to fall one win short of the postseason.

“It was not pretty at the end of last season. It wasn't,” said first-year coach Eric Andring, formerly an assistant. “It was definitely a tale of two seasons last year. It still weighs on me in some of the things that happened last season. It's hard to keep high school kids focused when things start going that way.”

Apollo-Ridge finished 7-8 overall, trailing West Shamokin in the section for the final playoff spot.

Andring had a front-row seat to last season's letdown as former Vikings coach Joe Rice's lone assistant coach for the past six seasons. Andring's first priority when he took over was to build his team back up mentally, condition them and prepare them for the frenetic grind that is the short yet unpredictable season.

With a just more than a month to fit in 14 section games and a half-dozen, or so, nonsection games, teams have little time to come together on the field. Andring wants to have his team in midseason shape when he trots his 15-player roster onto the field for the season opener March 28 at Freeport.

“This year since we started with open gyms, we've definitely talked a lot more about focus and the requirement that in baseball you have to focus for 18 seconds at a time,” Andring said. “My seniors and juniors have real good understanding of what I'm about. It's the younger kids that have been able to come along in a short amount of time that are going to be focused. It's all mental.”

Andring likes his team and its chances in the new-look Section 3-AA, which includes 2016 WPIAL Class A champion in Serra Catholic and Class A quarterfinalist Bishop Canevin.

“(We're) always looking forward to different competition,” Andring said. “It'll be an interesting section just based on the eight teams in our section.”

The Vikings' closest road game will come May 8 when they travel to Riverview to wrap up section play. Apollo-Ridge opens section play with a road trip to Sto-Rox, a team it swept last season, on April 3.

“I think we're closer to more teams in the Heritage Conference than we are to some of the teams that we're playing in our section.” Andring said.

Once again, travel is part of the short-season grind. Andring is shaping his Vikings as a team of “ballplayers” and has plenty of arms to accommodate the new WPIAL pitch-count rules.

Andring has five solid pitchers, starting with his ace in senior right-hander Noah Whanger. Andring likes Whanger's velocity and ability to locate the ball.

Junior right-handers Daniel Johnson and TJ Stiffy will hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, in the rotation. Andring also possesses two lefties in seniors Jayson Sowers and Drew Hreha to provide balance.

In the field, things aren't as simple. The Vikings infield will be predicated upon who is pitching. Sowers, Hreha, Whanger and Stiffy also can play first base. Second base, shortstop and center field will be determined, once again, by who takes the hill.

Johnson is penciled in at left field, and freshman Cameron Bush could see time in right. Junior Daniel Rametta will get a chance to take over at catcher.

With all the uncertainty, Andring has his players learning every position on the field.

“My lineup will be revolving,” Andring said. “When you move somebody, all of a sudden things have to change. We're baseball players, and for now, we'll all start out being baseball players.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.