Pitching trio to key Burrell baseball's chances

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell coach Mark Spohn is entering his 19th season leading the Bucs.

Though he's seen considerable changes to high school baseball such as additional classifications and tracking pitch counts this season, there is one constant.

Pitching.

No matter the level, pitching is key.

Spohn's teams qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in 17 of his previous 18 seasons with a key ingredient: good pitching.

Spohn expects more of the same in 2017. Senior Dean Edwards, junior Drew Cambal and sophomore Luke Virag anchor the Bucs' staff.

Other key returning players include senior leftfielder Max Garda, one of the Alle-Kiski Valley's top, multi-sport athletes, junior center fielder Nick Hwostow and senior catcher Nick Kaminski.

“We should be OK,” Spohn said. “We have a pretty good mix of older and younger kids.”

It's been a fabulous run for the program under Spohn, including appearances in the PIAA finals in 2001 and '08.

Last season, Burrell was 7-3 in the section, 10-7 overall. The Bucs were blanked by Keystone Oaks, 5-0, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs at Fox Chapel.

The Bucs were affected by the PIAA's move to six classifications. Burrell will be in Section 1-3A with Steel Valley, a perennial playoff contender, Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny and East Allegheny.

“Steel Valley's in the upper echelon of the WPIAL,” Spohn said. “Shady Side is always good, and Valley is going to be good.”

With the new alignment, the Bucs will play just 10 section games.

“It is what it is,” Spohn said about the abbreviated section schedule. “Everybody else has to play the 10 games. If you go into a two-week slump, you'll be in pretty bad shape.”

The top four teams from each section make the WPIAL playoffs, one more than in the recent years.

Burrell will keep local rivals such as Deer Lakes and Freeport on the schedule. The Bucs, in fact, will open the season March 24 at Deer Lakes, with the pitch-count rule in effect.

Fitting in nonsection games during the section season could be difficult because the pitch-count rule limits players to 100 pitches in a game and 200 pitches in a calendar week.

“You can usually get into the sixth inning with 100 pitches,” Spohn said. “That's if the batters are putting the ball in play in the early part of the at-bat. It's good to have strikeouts, but pitchers who get a lot of strikeouts and walks might just last until the fifth.”

The veteran coach also sees a scenario where teams will play fewer nonsection games once the season starts because of pitching limitations.

Burrell will play its home opener March 29 against Jeannette, a nonsection game.

The Bucs will open section play April 7 at South Allegheny. Burrell plays three of its first four section games on the road. Conversely, three of the last four are at home.

George Guido is a freelance writer.