Deep senior class hopes to guide Deer Lakes to postseason

Josh Tysk spent two years away from the Deer Lakes baseball program as he tended to his growing family.

While he was away, the players he left behind grew plenty themselves.

An experienced group of 10 seniors — players who were freshmen the last time Tysk saw them — expects to carry the way for Deer Lakes this season as the Lancers bid for more success than 2016, when they finished outside the WPIAL postseason for the first time since 2008.

“These guys have been playing together since they were really young, and I think that makes a huge difference,” said Tysk, an assistant under Jon Pedrosky for four seasons from 2011-14 who left when he and his wife had two baby girls in two years. “They've been together for quite some time now at the high school, so I love our seniority. I think those attributes and experience will help us down the road as we get into the grind of section play.

“(There's) a lot more size. Their ability, their desire to want to be better I think has grown tremendously.”

Motivation is a major factor for Deer Lakes after missing the playoffs, particularly for a trio of seniors — Shawn Logan, Zach Lubick and Jake Spirnock — who played as freshmen when the Lancers reached the WPIAL semifinals and consolation game before finishing a victory short of the PIAA playoffs.

“That's the No. 1 goal, to get out of the consolation game that we were in my freshman year and get to the big dance,” said Spirnock, a four-year starter at catcher.

The 10 seniors represent more than just a number for Deer Lakes, as most have a significant amount of varsity experience.

“I've only got to tell them once,” said Tysk, who took over after Pedrosky resigned. “They know. Their maturity level is much higher, and you only have to tell them one single time, and it gets done with the respect level these kids have. Sometimes you don't even have to tell them. They just know this is where we're going and what we're going to do.”

With a handful of underclassmen supplementing the seniors, the Lancers expect depth to become a team strength this season.

Nowhere will that be more needed than on the mound, particularly with a PIAA pitch count rule coming into effect. Lubick, Deer Lakes' top pitcher last season, will return to that role and will be followed in the rotation by Logan — also the team's shortstop — junior Jake McCaskey and sophomore southpaw Greg Geis.

Seniors Connor Chirdon and Dave Kozlowski add more depth to the pitching staff.

“(Lubick, Logan and McCaskey) are pumping good velocity, probably mid-80s, all three of them, good breaking pitches,” Spirnock said. “We're just very excited to see what they do this year. We have more seniors that will pitch as well (who) just don't throw as hard as the other three, but all hit their spots and all can be great pitchers for us.”

Lubick also will anchor an expected strong lineup after batting .483 with three homers last year. Spirnock will take on a major supporting role with contributions expected from others.

Junior Jake Kelly, who saw playing time last season, also will be counted on more, Tysk said.

“We have an in-depth rotation, and I think we're a pretty good hitting team as well,” Lubick said. “We've got to win as much as we can and try to make playoffs, then go as deep as we can.”

Deer Lakes moves to Class 4A under the PIAA's new six-class alignment, where the Lancers will compete in Section 1 with Derry, Freeport, Greensburg Salem, Highlands, Indiana, Knoch and Yough.

“I think these guys want it,” Tysk said. “I want it. They know that I'm a winner, and they want to be winners. That's part of the atmosphere. You have to have that mindset to where you are a winner, and I think this group has it.”

