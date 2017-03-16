Freeport baseball sets bar high despite graduation losses

Freeport enjoyed a successful season a year ago by making the playoffs for the first time in two season, but there will be some spots to fill this spring with contributors like Josh Beale, JJ Brestensky and Nate Pastorek gone to graduation.

That doesn't mean the Yellowjackets are tempering expectations.

Under the direction of new coach Ed Carr, there is optimism as the season approaches, partly based on a run to the quarterfinals during a successful fall season in the Western Pennsylvania Fall Baseball League.

Carr, who takes over for Chris Graczyk, who resigned after 22 seasons, used the fall to help his players get accustomed to the routines he likes to have in practice.

“We practiced twice a week (in the fall), and we had doubleheaders on Saturdays,” said Carr, who also coached at Penn Hills and Franklin Regional. “We really got comfortable with each other during that time. Before the (spring) season even started, including practices had around 70 or 80 appearances together. In 70 or 80 practices or games together, you get to know each other pretty well.”

Pastorek (Allegheny), Brestensky (Penn State DuBois) and Josh Beale (IUP) are playing in college this spring. Other key departures include catcher Frankie Stefko and outfielder Derek Jones.

When it comes to replacing lineup production, Carr is focusing on quality at-bats over statistics. If players can make quality at-bats throughout the lineup, Carr is confident it will lead to good results.

“It doesn't have to be one guy who replaces Nate, JJ or Josh,” Carr said. “Our mindset for offense is I want nine guys who can put the ball in play and get on base.”

Senior captains Tyler Hettich and James Flemm are returning starters along with junior Nevin DeCroo. Hettich and Flemm said the team has embraced maximizing each plate appearance.

“(Carr) has talked to us about being a quality offensive player, and he has a whole list of attributes that go along with that, like how many pitches you see, if you put the ball in play and how much you make a pitcher work,” Hettich said. “I think it will be a really big help toward cutting down strikeouts and making the defense work by putting the ball in play.”

Added Flemm: “His hitting knowledge in general is going to helping me personally. At times, I get down when I struggle ,and he's going to be there this year to help me fix what's going wrong and get back on track. He has a scoring system that grades each at-bat, and it's not just about getting a hit or a home run. It's about helping your team out, moving runners over and it's going to help the team overall. You're not just focusing on your stats but just helping the team try to win games.”

In Patrorek, Brestensky and Zach Stokes, the Yellowjackets lost 89 of the 131 innings pitched from last year. Carr said Sean Furlong, Flemm and Brodey Cowan, a transfer from St. Joseph, are in the mix for the starting rotation. Hettich, Ben Beale, Dennis Wuyscik and Gavin Skradski also will pitch.

Carr and pitching coach Joe Dougherty are stressing getting ahead in counts and limiting pitches per at-bat.

“We probably have six, seven or even eight guys that we're confident can throw strikes,” Carr said. “It's one thing to do it in the gym, but we've been throwing to live hitters a lot in the gym. If we can get eight guys that can throw strikes, we'll be pretty happy.”

Freeport is in Class 4A in the new PIAA's six-classification structure. They will play in Section 1 along with fellow Alle-Kiski rivals Knoch, Highlands and Deer Lakes, all whom played in a section together last year. Joining them in the section are Indiana, Yough, Greensburg Salem and Derry.

“I feel like if we stay healthy, we are a team that can get some work done and make a run,” Hettich said. “I've been playing with these guys for as long as I can remember, and it'd be special if we could go out with a bang.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.