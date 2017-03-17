New coach brings enthusiasm to Highlands baseball

After a few months had passed and he an opportunity to evaluate his players, first-year Highlands baseball coach Brett Burger stood in the high school gymnasium in November watching his team work out and asked himself, “How did these guys not win more games?”

“Some time after the weather changed (last fall) and we were stuck (in the gym), I really started to see the attitude change,” said Burger, who was an assistant coach at Fox Chapel. “I thought, I don't know why they haven't won. I don't know what it was.”

The 2005 Springdale grad has ushered a renewed sense of optimism into the program. Above everything else, Burger and his staff worked to change the mindset of his players. The Rams compiled a 12-50 record during former coach Jeff Weissert's four-year tenure and is looking to put the past behind them — for good.

“These boys were down when I got here last September,” Burger said. “One of things that I wanted to change right away was try to get some enthusiasm back into the program, shake things up a little and get more athletes to come out for the team, too.

“We're trying to change the culture as quickly as we can more so than any of the baseball stuff. We're not worried about the X's and O's as much as we're trying to change the attitude. So far, I think we're doing a good job.”

Junior right-hander Cory Nicastro will be Highlands' No. 1 pitcher. Junior southpaw Josh Stuckley will follow as the No. 2 pitcher in the rotation. Seniors Tyler Grosholz and Brandon Welsh also will get innings.

Burger likes Stuckley's control and Welsh's leadership but is fascinated by freshman side-arm hurler Chase Godfrey's delivery. Godfrey could see more time as the season progresses.

“(Godfrey) throws bullpens in (the gym), and he hits all the spots. He doesn't miss,” Burger said. “I see nothing but positives down the road for us.”

Sophomores Noah Gillette and Jaden Yarris will take over at catcher and first base, respectively. Senior Jon Thomas will man second base, sophomore Zac Kuniak will step in at shortstop, and when he's not on the mound, Welsh will play third. Grosholz is a lock at center field when he's not pitching in relief.

“I think we're going to play good defense, but right now our biggest strength is our attitude,” Burger said. “They're ready to play.”

Senior football and basketball standout Brayden Thimons will get some work in right field with Stuckley in left. Burger is eager to see Thimons, a Robert Morris football recruit, at the plate and hopes the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder can bring a big bat to the middle of the lineup.

“Just by looking at (Thimons), you think of him as a middle-of-the-order guy,” Burger said. “If we can get him going offensively, I think he could really contribute. He's a big, strong athlete, and we would love to have him in there every day and help us out.”

Burger asked Jeff Campbell, an assistant on Wiessert's staff, to come aboard. Campbell will take over as the first-base coach. Burger's brother, Brian, will serve as his bench coach. A 1996 Springdale grad, Brian went on to play shortstop at Miami (Fla.).

In addition the coaching change, Highlands has moved up one classification and will compete in Section 1-4A with familiar Alle-Kiski Valley rivals Knoch, Freeport and Deer Lakes. Newcomers include Indiana, Yough, Greensburg Salem and Derry. Indiana, Knoch and Yough made it to the 2016 postseason, with Knoch reaching the Class 3A semifinals.

“My goal is to compete for the section,” Burger said. “Is it realistic? I don't know, but you have to be bold and these guys believe it now. We don't want to be .500. We want to get after it.”

Highlands opens its section schedule at Freeport on April 3.

“We know who the preseason favorite is, and it will probably be Knoch,” Burger said. “But at the same time, they don't know much about us, as well.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.