Kiski Area baseball team starting from scratch

New Kiski Area baseball coach Kyle Morrow took pride in the fact he spent Friday nights as a student at Pitt-Johnstown studying the batting order of the Mountain Cats' upcoming opponents instead of searching for parties.

A four-year starter at catcher, Morrow simply considered that routine part of the job.

This spring will reveal how well the 2010 graduate of District 6's Mount Union High School learns the nuances of Kiski Area's players. There's plenty to learn, too. The Cavaliers graduated almost their entire starting lineup, so little in the way of an established core exists.

Senior captains Korey Shoupe, Nate Kiebler and Tyler Baum bring the most experience, but only the first of the three served as a regular starter last season.

“With us being a young team, that's OK, because I can kind of mold them how I want and in ways that I believe could benefit us,” Morrow said. “So it's definitely a challenge, but I'm excited to get started.”

Baum likely must embrace the Cavaliers' ace role. Gone are John Bowser (51 2⁄ 3 innings pitched), Nick Luciano (21 2⁄ 3 innings) and Ian Morrill (14 innings). Only junior Nick Yohe's seven varsity innings in 2016 comes close to Baum's 10 as far as accumulated experience.

“Time flies,” Baum said with a headshake. “There were 12 seniors last year, so getting this leadership role is a different feel.

“I think we're just rebuilding the program, trying to work our way back to the top, get a playoff run. That'd be a big deal.”

When the Cavaliers went 11-8 and qualified for the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs in 2016, they ended a string of four consecutive seasons without a playoff berth and finished above .500 for just the third time since going 12-4 in 2011, when they shared the Section 4-AAAA title.

A loss in the first round of the 2016 postseason left Kiski Area with a bittersweet feeling. The departure last fall of Joe Culler, the Cavaliers coach for three seasons, further added to uncertainty about whether more breakthroughs or simply more rebuilding was ahead.

“I wasn't satisfied last year,” Kiebler said. “We should've went further. But this being a new year, we've got to put that behind us and focus on what's to come.”

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, they're stable up the middle of the diamond. Kiebler will roam center field after splitting that duty with Luciano a season ago. Shoupe returns at shortstop. Baum is the anchor on the mound. And two of the team's more promising underclassmen, sophomore Luke Ludwig and freshman Billy Perroz, will push each other for starts at catcher.

“Everything is up in the air,” Morrow said of his lineup. “I told these guys, with a young team, I've got to put the best nine players on the field at the time. Our starting lineup at the beginning of the season might not be the same as the one at the end. You never know. These JV guys might step up a little bit, and they can help us out up on the varsity level.”

Kiski Area ended up in Class 5A after the PIAA shifted from four to six classifications, and few of the Cavaliers' most familiar rivals followed them to Section 1. But for Morrow, learning more about the WPIAL is on the to-do list. Most of his current knowledge comes from his days at Mount Union, when his team went 3-1 against WPIAL teams during two runs to the PIAA Class AA semifinals.

“Whenever I first met (Morrow), I thought he was a pretty young guy, and I didn't know what to expect,” Kiebler said. “But as we started practicing, you could see that he knows what he's doing.”

