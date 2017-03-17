Penn Hills baseball changing culture

Penn Hills has gained a reputation for success in many team sports. Brian Randolph is continuing his efforts to put Penn Hills baseball in that category.

Randolph, a second-year coach who has only 30 players on varsity and junior varsity, will rely on his senior outfielders, Nick Coleman, Jamal Colbert and Cathan Crowley. Coleman is a Clarion commit, and Colbert has committed to Pitt-Johnstown.

With Coleman's and Colbert's leadership, Randolph has been utilizing their success as an example to the rest of the Indians.

“The guys are starting to buy into everything. You have to be consistent with the rules. The guys are so used to losing, and they look at baseball as not a serious thing at Penn Hills,” Randolph said.

“I'm changing that here. I want the guys to know you got to be there, you got to work at it and you have to play during the summer. They need to work at it all year.”

The Indians, who had a 2-15 overall record and went winless in Section 3-AAAA last season, are putting their first season under Randolph behind them.

“Our coach, Randolph, instills in us to focus on ourselves and get better each and every practice,” Coleman said. “Don't think about last year and try to improve on what we learned from last year. People are going to look at us like we are underdogs, and I like being the underdog.”

Randolph was expecting to have senior shortstop Austin Collier returning this season. But after offseason elbow surgery, Collier will be unavailable for the first couple of weeks.

In Collier's place, Randolph will slide his best returning pitcher, junior Anthony Tucci, to shortstop until Collier's return. Freshman Cole Yeager will start the season at second base, which is Tucci's main position in the field.

The Indians also return senior first baseman Jonathan Barbarino and catcher Tim Hoolahan and outfielder Evan Weston, both juniors. The pitching staff will consist of Tucci, Coleman and Hoolahan.

Penn Hills will compete in Section 2-6A with Hempfield, Plum and Norwin, who all were WPIAL semifinalists last season. The new section also includes Penn-Trafford and Connellsville.

“I want everyone else to know that Penn Hills isn't an automatic W,” Colbert said. “People see us on the schedule and mark us off and say that's a win. I want people to understand that we come to play every day. We aren't just going to let people walk over us.”

Randolph just wants to make sure he brings it back to the basics.

“I want them to experience winning. I would like to be part of something positive at Penn Hills,” the coach said. “I want them to get a taste of winning and being competitive. I want them to go out there and enjoy playing baseball. That's what it's all about. It's just a game, and it still should be fun.”

