Expectations high for GCC baseball

First-year coach Dennis Reist is not worried about the seven starters he has to replace in the Greensburg Central Catholic baseball lineup. That's because he knows how skilled and valuable his other two returnees are to the Centurions' success.

College recruits Jack Liberatore and Neal McDermott have helped GCC become one of the best teams in WPIAL Class A, and their presence alone upholds that perception.

The pair of 6-foot-2 seniors are looking to keep GCC on top.

“I equate them to being our Crosby and Malkin,” Reist said. “You can build around two players like that. Their work ethic and demeanors. They are both so humble and work hard. We know how fortunate we've been to have them.”

Liberatore, a pitcher and shortstop, is headed to Ohio. McDermott, a pitcher and center fielder, will play at Seton Hill.

Liberatore batted .361 with 22 RBIs and 17 runs last season. He was 3-0 as a pitcher. McDermott hit .377 with 20 RBIs and three home runs and was 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 42 strikeouts on the mound.

Both will be key pitchers, but junior James Rice also could take on a larger role on the mound.

“They're like two more coaches out there,” Reist said.

And speaking of coaching, Reist and former coach Nick LoNigro have swapped places. Reist was an assistant to LoNigro last year. LoNigro was hired as a teacher at McKeesport, where he and Reist are from, so his schedule is more demanding.

“I'm the old, experienced guy,” said Reist, who has coached for about 30 years, including stints with McKeesport and Penn State Greater Allegheny softball. He owns his own business-consulting service. “Nick is the young, enthusiastic guy. We work well together. It really hasn't changed much at all. I just get here earlier now.”

Liberatore and McDermott won't be alone. Rice also will be valuable as a second baseman, and Reist will look to infuse junior infielder Nick Ruggeri into the lineup. Ruggeri transferred from Mt. Pleasant.

Junior Antonio Cavallo also figures to have an important role, including logging innings as a pitcher — a position that will be magnified. The PIAA established new pitch-count rules for this season, which is expected to have a great impact on the game. Pitchers can throw only 100 pitches in one day, 200 in a calendar week. There also are rest guidelines for pitchers: three days for 76-100 pitches, two days for 51-75 and one day for 26-50.

“It will require our staff to pound the zone with all our pitches, working ahead on hitters,” Liberatore said. “The rule is designed to protect arms ... to me this works to our advantage because we have a staff returning with experience.”

GCC is seeking a third consecutive trip to the WPIAL Class A championship. It won the title two years ago and finished 21-4 after reaching the second round of the PIAA playoffs. GCC lost eight seniors, including Tribune-Review Player of the Year Tommy Pellis, now at Penn.

“Our goals are the same,” Reist said. “We want to get to states and go as far as we can go.”

This also is the first year for six classifications in baseball. Each WPIAL class is broken down into three sections. GCC is in all-over-the-map Section 2-A with Geibel, Jeannette, Jefferson Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene.

“We don't know a lot about our section,” Reist said. “Jeannette will be tough competition. Coach (Marcus) Clarkson has done a great job with that program. We're going to be making some road trips.”

Other top returning teams in Class A include Vincentian and Sewickley Academy. Serra Catholic, which beat GCC, 6-3, in last year's WPIAL final, moved up in class.

Liberatore and McDermott will join the team late, but for good reason. They helped GCC have a long basketball season, one that stretched into the PIAA postseason.

Liberatore and McDermott have not slacked. It's not their style.

“I go hit at the cages or hit off a tee in my garage,” McDermott said. “Baseball isn't a sport you can just put down.”

Liberatore said he works on his hitting and throwing all the time, even attending a workout in Bethel Park early last week after a basketball practice.

“You're always working,” he said.

GCC has 24 players out for baseball and also will field junior varsity and junior high teams.

Reist called the team's new scheduling approach “football practice mentality.”

“We'll have JV games opposite of varsity games so we have all the kids at practice,” he said. “That way we can evaluate them better, and it will raise the competition level for positions.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.