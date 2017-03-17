Greensburg Salem's Shaw healthy, focused on baseball season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There is no offseason for someone such as senior Alec Shaw, who always is on the field or a wrestling mat.

After placing sixth at 170 pounds at the PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships last weekend, Shaw immediately turned his attention to baseball as he looks lead Greensburg Salem's pitching staff this season.

Last year, Shaw's wrestling and baseball seasons were cut short because of an elbow injury. Shaw did not pitch and was used in the field and at the plate for eight games.

With all the injuries, Shaw, who also played football in his first three seasons, decided to forgo football last fall to get his body prepared for wrestling and baseball.

“This year, I chose not to play football because I knew I wouldn't have a future in football,” Shaw said. “I was more prone to injury playing football.

“I did focus on playing a lot of summer ball and fall baseball as well as practicing for wrestling in the fall before the season. I was pretty much busy during the fall with baseball and wrestling.”

When wrestling season finally began, Shaw made sure not to forget about keeping his arm ready for baseball season.

“Whenever there was free time during the season, I was able to go to baseball, and I was doing some workouts to keep my arm in shape. Basically, when I had some free time, I was throwing the baseball or doing some exercises to keep my arm in shape,” Shaw said.

On the mound, Shaw will be joined by sophomore Matt Wicker and junior Andrew Rosenberg for the Golden Lions, who went 8-9 overall and 4-6 in Section 2-AAA last season.

Wicker went 3-1 last season with a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings, striking out 33 and walking 18.

Senior Ryan Collette will return behind the plate. He batted .255 last season with two doubles, 10 runs and 10 RBIs.

Wicker, who also played the infield, led the Golden Lions with 13 RBIs last season and hit .340 with three doubles, one triple and eight runs.

Greensburg Salem will return five starters, including sophomore shortstop Jack Oberdorf, who batted .352 with 19 singles, 11 RBIs and 10 runs.

The Golden Lions graduated pitcher Brandon Kostelnik, who led with the team with 40 innings and had a 3.68 ERA to go with 36 strikeouts.

At the plate, Greensburg Salem need to replace the production lost from third baseman Nick Sabers, who had a .458 batting average with six doubles, nine RBIs and 18 runs, as well as outfielder Conner Forkey and first baseman Josh Sherback.

“We have to take care of ourselves,” coach Bill Wisniewski said. “We have to worry about playing to our own potential and not beating ourselves. In the past couple of years, that has happened to us, and it has cost us playoff appearances. That is our main focus this year as we concentrate on us.”

The Golden Lions must adjust to the competition in Section 1-4A as they look to return to the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2012. They will compete with familiar foes in Yough, Indiana and Derry while welcoming new section opponents Deer Lakes, Freeport, Highlands and Knoch.

“This year is a little bit different because there are four new teams coming into the section that we haven't played before. But we are pretty confident in what we are returning,” Wisniewski said.

The Golden Lions open their season at home against former Section 2-AAA opponent Mt. Pleasant at 4 p.m. Friday.

Andrew John is freelance writer.