Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Hempfield baseball team hopes hits keep coming
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Players take part in practice on Friday, March 17, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Charlie Varriano takes part in practice Friday, March 17, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield baseball players circle up for a meeting after practice Friday, March 17, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Justin Wright takes part in practice Friday, March 17, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jordan Fiedor takes part in practice Friday, March 17, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jordan Fiedor takes part in practice Friday, March 17, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Morgan Ryan takes part in a practice scrimmage against Ligonier Valley on Friday, March 17, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School.

Updated 32 minutes ago

Hempfield made some noise in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoffs last season when it reached the semifinals and knocked off WPIAL champion Norwin in the first round of the PIAA playoffs for its first state playoff win.

Pitching played an important part in that run, but the Spartans rotation is thin and inexperienced this season — an issue the team hopes to hide with its hitting.

“We lost a lot of pitching, so that's our biggest focus,” senior all-section outfielder Jordan Fiedor said. “We should be OK (offensively). One through 9, we can swing the bat. Everyone put in the time in the offseason.”

Hempfield, which went 16-8 last season, has three college commits in the lineup, including Fiedor, who is headed to Seton Hill. Junior Justin Wright has committed to Division I St. John's, and Charlie Varriano, who returns from an injury and has battled a joint disorder in his right arm since youth baseball, is headed to Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Va.

“We have some guys to replace,” coach Tim Buzzard said. “But I am confident we have guys who can do that. They are anxious to get out and prove it on the field. We have some offense coming back. I think we'll go 10 to 12 deep.

“We'll be facing some strong competition, so it will be a challenge every game.”

Wright is the only returning pitcher with measurable experience (24 innings). Junior Braden Brose threw just three innings last year but should see more time this season, and junior Jake Anderson and sophomore Tyler Dancu are other pitchers expected to throw for the Spartans.

Junior shortstop Isaiah DiAndreth is a player to watch at shortstop. His twin brother, Nick, is the Spartans center fielder.

Varriano hit .348 with 10 doubles and 16 RBIs last season. Fiedor had a .345 average with 13 RBIs, Wright hit .333 and DiAndreth (.329) drove in 14 runs.

Hempfield is in the new 6A classification and will play in Section 2.

Buzzard expects Plum, the WPIAL and PIAA runner-up in 4A last season, to be strong again, along with defending WPIAL champion Norwin and Penn-Trafford. The other section opponents are Connellsville and Penn Hills.

Hempfield dumped Norwin, 5-1, last season in the PIAA first round for its ninth straight win over the Knights. Norwin had just upset undefeated Plum, the team that beat Hempfield in the WPIAL semifinals and state second round.

“A lot of it comes down to who you draw,” Buzzard said. “It's really tough in baseball to have a single-elimination tournament. You run into someone's ace and you're not hitting, and that's it.”

Class 6A has 19 teams in three sections, with the top four in each qualifying for the playoffs.

Buzzard does not expect the Spartans to be affected much by the PIAA's new pitch-count rules that limit pitchers to 100 pitches in one day — 200 in a week.

“We have followed numbers stricter than that,” Buzzard said. “I think we've only had two complete games in the last two years, and no one has gone over 100 pitches. In my 10 years here, I bet we've only had guys go over 100 a handful of times.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.