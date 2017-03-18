Hempfield baseball team hopes hits keep coming

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield made some noise in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoffs last season when it reached the semifinals and knocked off WPIAL champion Norwin in the first round of the PIAA playoffs for its first state playoff win.

Pitching played an important part in that run, but the Spartans rotation is thin and inexperienced this season — an issue the team hopes to hide with its hitting.

“We lost a lot of pitching, so that's our biggest focus,” senior all-section outfielder Jordan Fiedor said. “We should be OK (offensively). One through 9, we can swing the bat. Everyone put in the time in the offseason.”

Hempfield, which went 16-8 last season, has three college commits in the lineup, including Fiedor, who is headed to Seton Hill. Junior Justin Wright has committed to Division I St. John's, and Charlie Varriano, who returns from an injury and has battled a joint disorder in his right arm since youth baseball, is headed to Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Va.

“We have some guys to replace,” coach Tim Buzzard said. “But I am confident we have guys who can do that. They are anxious to get out and prove it on the field. We have some offense coming back. I think we'll go 10 to 12 deep.

“We'll be facing some strong competition, so it will be a challenge every game.”

Wright is the only returning pitcher with measurable experience (24 innings). Junior Braden Brose threw just three innings last year but should see more time this season, and junior Jake Anderson and sophomore Tyler Dancu are other pitchers expected to throw for the Spartans.

Junior shortstop Isaiah DiAndreth is a player to watch at shortstop. His twin brother, Nick, is the Spartans center fielder.

Varriano hit .348 with 10 doubles and 16 RBIs last season. Fiedor had a .345 average with 13 RBIs, Wright hit .333 and DiAndreth (.329) drove in 14 runs.

Hempfield is in the new 6A classification and will play in Section 2.

Buzzard expects Plum, the WPIAL and PIAA runner-up in 4A last season, to be strong again, along with defending WPIAL champion Norwin and Penn-Trafford. The other section opponents are Connellsville and Penn Hills.

Hempfield dumped Norwin, 5-1, last season in the PIAA first round for its ninth straight win over the Knights. Norwin had just upset undefeated Plum, the team that beat Hempfield in the WPIAL semifinals and state second round.

“A lot of it comes down to who you draw,” Buzzard said. “It's really tough in baseball to have a single-elimination tournament. You run into someone's ace and you're not hitting, and that's it.”

Class 6A has 19 teams in three sections, with the top four in each qualifying for the playoffs.

Buzzard does not expect the Spartans to be affected much by the PIAA's new pitch-count rules that limit pitchers to 100 pitches in one day — 200 in a week.

“We have followed numbers stricter than that,” Buzzard said. “I think we've only had two complete games in the last two years, and no one has gone over 100 pitches. In my 10 years here, I bet we've only had guys go over 100 a handful of times.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.