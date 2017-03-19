Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Jeannettte baseball boasts rare wealth of experience

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette Baseball Head Coach Marcus Clarkson, center, attempts to free a glove stuck in a net during practice on Thursday at Jeannette Middle School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Jeannette baseball players line up for a pop fly drill during practice Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Jeannette Middle School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette baseball players run suicides at the end of practice during practice on Thursday at Jeannette Middle School.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette baseball players work their way through a series of burpies after a batting drill during practice on Thursday at Jeannette Middle School.

Updated 23 minutes ago

In half its regular-season games last season, the Jeannette baseball team was able to bottle up its opponents bats, holding foes to four runs or fewer in eight of its 16 contests.

The end result for the Jayhawks (9-8, 7-3) was a third-place finish in Section 2-A, just behind Greensburg Central Catholic and Serra Catholic, two teams that ended up vying for the WPIAL Class A title.

After graduating just three players from last season's team, coach Marcus Clarkson enters this year with a stable of potent pitching arms that should be able to hurl with the best of them in Class A.

“Usually we have a young roster most seasons, as a small school. But this year we do have an experienced roster. We have four seniors that have been playing for the last three years, we have a good junior class and we have some talented sophomores,” Clarkson said.

“It's unusual, but it's also an advantage for us.”

Seniors Mike Pompei and Blaze Tran begin the season as Jeannette's most established starting pitchers. Both showed signs of serious command last season, with Pompei earning a 4-3 win against a stacked Greensburg Central Catholic offense and Tran falling just one out short of a no-hitter against Monessen. Both had an ERA under 3.00 last year.

“Blaze is a lefty, and his fastball has only gotten faster as he's grown. Where he is right now, velocity-wise, I'm happy with him and once he really starts controlling his off-speed stuff, he'll be a lot for hitters to handle,” Clarkson said.

“Mikey, he's a big righty, and he's a guy where the stage is never too big for him. He beat Central last year throwing a lot of off-speed stuff. He's just going to do whatever it takes to get you out. Throw him in any situation, and he'll excel.”

Another player expected to take the mound is Tre Cunningham. The junior also plays third base, but after shooting up three inches to stand at 6-foot-3, his live arm has his coach seeing the potential to overpower batters this season.

Last season's all-section shortstop, Tyler Elliot, also may see some time on the bump this year. The same goes for sophomores Seth Howard and Zander Malik.

Malik earned a handful of wins last season, and Howard made his mark by batting .406 in his first season of varsity action.

“He's a kid that you're definitely going to be seeing his name throughout the year. He's got a real live arm. I think he'll probably settle into the outfield for us when he doesn't pitch, but he's one of the better ballplayers that I've seen as a young player,” Clarkson said.

All-section senior catcher Eric Hall will be on the receiving end of Jeannette's experienced pitching staff, and fellow senior Brendt Billeck will return to play first base and add some pop to the Jayhawks lineup.

The two fourth-year players round out a class coach Clarkson said is determined to reach beyond what it had accomplished prior to this year.

“Every year is different, and even though we made the playoffs last year it was sort of a disappointing end. We didn't play well in the playoff game,” Clarkson said.

“I think with that bad taste in their mouth, our senior class, I think they're pretty motivated to go further then last year.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.