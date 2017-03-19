Gateway baseball looks to build on return to WPIAL playoffs under Stoops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Second-year Gateway baseball coach Bill Stoops set the bar pretty high last season by leading the Gators to the WPIAL postseason for the first time since 2012. He wasn't at all surprised: It was all part of the plan.

“I come in, we set it up, our goal was to make the playoffs and we did,” said Stoops who was an assistant at North Allegheny before accepting the Gateway job. “This year, I set it a little bit higher and we'll try and win the section and go deeper in the playoffs. We hope.”

After a postseason drought that began in 2013, the Gators finished 5-5 (8-10 overall) in Section 4-AAAA behind section champs Plum and Franklin Regional.

Stoops has plenty of reasons to feel optimistic going into the season. He lost just three starters to graduation from a team that fell to Pine-Richland, 3-1, in the first round.

The Gators' deepest position could be at pitcher. Stoops isn't shy and is pretty up front when it comes to pitching — it will be by committee.

“We don't have an ace, and we're all equal,” Stoops said.

Stoops has several pitchers to choose from beginning with Mason Boehm, Kristofer Dick, Mike Vojnik, Brian Reed, Eric Dawkins and Austin Conroy as well as closer Justin Stancovich.

“We're ready, and we've been throwing off mounds and everything live,” Stoops said.

Three-year starter Caleb Lehman will resume his catching duties behind the plate.

Dylan Urban, a La Roche baseball recruit, is expected to settle in at either shortstop or second base and also could get the nod to take the hill. Vojnik will play opposite of Urban at either shortstop or second when he's not pitching.

Kristopher Dick will start at first base with Stancovich at third. Stoops said Stancovich also will bat in the No. 4 spot. Sophomores Marc Caggiano and Brendan Majocha will be given an opportunity to get some starts against nonsection teams in an effort to get them playing experience.

Senior left-handed hitter Mason SaFran also will get some opportunities coming off the bench.

In the outfield, Brady Walker will play right field, Dylan Urban will occupy center and at left field there's a three-way battle between Austin Conroy, Jake Mosgueda and Brian Reid.

The Gators' section schedule sets up like a minor league team when one considers the amount of travel. The Gators settled into Section 3-5A when the WPIAL and PIAA reclassification was concluded.

“We don't know too much of anything about (any teams) right now,” Stoops said. “We're going to be doing a lot of travelling this year, I know that. We need some frequent-flyer miles this year with Albert Gallatin.”

Gateway will have two familiar foes in the eight-team section in Franklin Regional and McKeesport. The Gators lost twice to the Panthers and swept the Tigers in section play last season. Rounding out the new section are Albert Gallatin, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Thomas Jefferson and Woodland Hills. Other than Franklin Regional, Latrobe is the only team to qualify for the postseason a year ago. Stoops thinks Latrobe is the class of the section and should be the early favorite to win it.

“We'll be okay, we just need to play,” Stoops said.

Gateway will open section play April 3 on the road against Thomas Jefferson.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.