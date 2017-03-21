St. Joseph baseball has pieces to improve

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The St. Joseph baseball team has nine seniors and also features 10 freshmen hoping to make an impact in their first year.

A trio of juniors complete the list for second-year coach Mike Van Thiel, who, along with his staff, continue to put pieces in place.

Van Thiel said his team, with leadership from the veterans and first-year players eager to contribute, can move up the standings this spring.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs, and we feel that's not unrealistic,” Van Thiel said.

“The effort and attitude is positive. We have to be fundamentally sound in all aspects of our game. We can't shoot ourselves in the foot and hope to compete in games. We have to make the routine plays offensively and defensively. We have to execute.”

St. Joseph finished 4-13 last season and went 2-8 in Section 4-A. The Spartans have not played in the postseason since 2000.

“We have to play clean, fundamental baseball and see where that can take us,” senior four-year letterman Jordan Van Thiel said. He is thestarting catcher and led the team in batting last year (.457 average).

Also back after earning a letter in 2016 are seniors Austin O'Hara (shortstop), Vincenzo Schiano di Cola (center field), Luke Kopivnaker (first base) and Cole Fitch (infield, outfield, third base).

“We are pretty strong up the middle,” coach Van Thiel said.

Schiano di Cola made an impact last season — his first year with the team.

“Vincenzo brings so much speed and athleticism to center field,” he said. “He started in right last year, and by the number of plays he was making, we moved him to center. He tracked down some balls I didn't think anyone would get to.”

Coach Van Thiel said a group of four — Jordan Van Thiel, O'Hara and freshmen Tyler Wood and Bowen Lambermont — will lead the pitching staff.

Lambermont is the son of former Valley pitching standout Robert Lambermont.

“The new pitch count rule is really going to affect us,” he said. “We don't have a lot of depth with pitching, so managing our pitchers will be a priority. Before, we were able to manage innings, which is a lot different than managing pitches. This year, we're going to have to develop two or three more pitchers to help carry the load.”

Other freshmen expected to contribute are Eli Swierczeski, Glen Spath and Joe Godinez.

Senior newcomer Jack Farrell hopes to make an impact this spring with his bat and arm. Van Thiel said he will be in the pitching-rotation mix.

The Spartans will take the field without Brodey Cowan, one of the team's leading hitters and pitchers from last season. Cowan transferred to Freeport. Also, Matt Perl and Grant Bendis, lettermen in 2016, did not return.

Dennis Montgomery, coach of the Kiski Valley American Legion team, joins the Spartans staff as an assistant.

“Dennis has three decades of baseball experience,” Van Thiel said. “He brings a lot of energy and a good baseball system. He has the credibility the kids are really buying into.”

Van Thiel said his team can be competitive in Section 1-A. St. Joseph will face old section foes Vincentian, Springdale and Leechburg and newcomers Union and Eden Christian.

Vincentian, Springdale and Union all made the playoffs last year, and the Royals played in the WPIAL semifinals and qualified for the state tournament.

“Vincentian was one of the best hitting lineups, top to bottom, last year,” coach Van Thiel said. “They will be tough to beat. Union is a pretty good team, and their reputation precedes them.”

The Spartans, who play home games at the No Offseason facility in West Deer Township, start their season Friday at home against Summit Academy at 4 p.m. St. Joseph visits Riverview on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.