Baseball

Springdale baseball team building off disappointing finish to 2016 season
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 8:30 p.m.

Springdale got a crash course in the difficulty of baseball last spring.

Tasked with competing in Class A's most difficult section, the Dynamos qualified for the WPIAL playoffs — only to get slotted into a first-round matchup against eventual champion Serra Catholic and bow out after one game.

That setback aside, the lessons learned could pay dividends for Springdale as it attempts to get back to the postseason while facing a different challenge: replacing the bulk of its starting lineup from last season.

“Baseball's a hard game, and there's a lot of failure in the game,” third-year coach Jim Hastings said. “I think a lot of these guys playing on the varsity level for the first time realize it's not as easy as you think it is. Hopefully that experience helps them this year.”

Springdale is replacing six starters from last season, when the Dynamos finished 8-12 while playing a difficult schedule that included regular-season nonsection games against playoff teams Avonworth, Brentwood, Burrell, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette, Serra, West Allegheny and West Shamokin.

“We were in a good section and we were able to overcome a lot and make the playoffs,” senior Sammy Carey said. “We just got unlucky and took a bad loss in the first round, that's all.”

Hastings purposely made the schedule difficult last season to prepare Springdale for the playoffs. The Dynamos ultimately finished the year on a five-game losing streak, including the 10-0 first-round loss to Serra.

Things weren't much easier in section play, with state champion Vincentian and playoff team Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. North Catholic is gone from the Dynamos' newly formed Section 1-A, but Vincentian remains.

“We have nothing to lose,” Hastings said. “We played (Vincentian) pretty competitively last year, as far as anybody played them. Not that it means anything — you always want to win the game — but it gets you better. And kids like playing them. You like playing the good teams because only positives can come out of it.”

Springdale lost six starting seniors, including top pitchers Alex Pane, Andy Armour and Tyler Robbins and other top players like Zach Simcic and Dante Mahlmeister.

Carey, a two-year starter, can fill a variety of roles for Springdale: pitcher, shortstop and center field, while classmate Camiren Ciccolini will play pitcher or first base.

Other seniors Hastings is looking to include infielders Tyler Fink and Levi Hargenrader and outfielder Dillon Penrod. Juniors Dylan Hargenrader and Dylan Zezza have mound experience, and senior Ethan McFarland — a newcomer from the Springdale football team — is slated to replace Simcic at catcher.

“We don't have many returning starters, but I feel confident someone is going to step up and just make all the plays,” Carey said. “They're all capable of it. Last year we had players like Alex (Pane) and Dante (Mahlmeister) and that's going to be a big loss, but a bunch of people that have experience but haven't really started are going to step up.”

Hastings said several players can fill multiple positions, a crucial factor for Springdale — especially with the PIAA's newly instituted pitch count rule.

“We're going to have to be creative,” Hastings said. “When we move guys from one position, somebody else has to be ready to fill it. They've got to be ready to play multiple positions or pitch on any given day.”

Springdale, which is scheduled to open its season Friday at Highlands, joins familiar foes Leechburg, St. Joseph and Vincentian alongside new faces Eden Christian and Union in Section 1-A. Gone from the section is rival Riverview.

The Dynamos begin section play April 7 at Union before hosting Vincentian on April 10. Hastings said the hope is to compete for a section title and ultimately qualify for the playoffs again.

“Once you're in, anything can happen in a one-game situation,” he said. “So get in the playoffs and try to do some damage — that's what we've been talking about since we started working out. I think the kids are ready, they're excited, and so are we.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

