Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Ligonier Valley hopes to grow into contender
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

John Jones has been coaching the Ligonier Valley baseball team for eight seasons.

And despite losing six starters from the 2016 team that finished with a 5-1 loss to Mt. Union in the District 6-AA playoffs, Jones is excited about the Rams' chances in 2017, especially late in the season.

Ligonier Valley will be a young, inexperienced club early on, but Jones said he expects a talented group of underclassmen to turn into a solid squad.

“We have an influx of younger players,” Jones said. “We could end up starting three freshman and three sophomores this season. We started three freshmen last year.”

The Rams tied for second place in the Heritage Conference with Homer-Center in 2016, a game behind Blairsville.

Jones said he expects this team to grow into a contender by the end of the season.

“I truly believe we're going to get better as the season goes on because of our youth,” Jones said. “We'll be totally different at the end of the season. They'll be pretty special.”

A lot will depend how the pitching performs. The Rams graduated starting pitchers Brian Custer and Tom Sibal, but Jones said the new pitch limit rules will force teams to develop more arms.

He's counting on seniors Tony Hernandez, Hunter Mills, Wyatt Stouffer and Garett Custer, who Jones described as innings eaters that throws strikes. Sophomores Sullivan Schueltz and John Caldwell and freshman Ethan Boring will also fill out the pitching staff.

“I'm interested to see how the new pitching rules affect teams this season,” Jones said. “If they had to do it, this was the season for us. I have mixed feelings about the pitching rules.”

When Schueltz isn't pitching, he'll be playing shortstop. Jones called him a phenomenal defensive player and a nice line drive hitter.

“He made plays last year that were amazing,” Jones said. “He beat some teams with his defense.”

A couple freshmen who are expected to start are catcher Mike Petrof and Boring, who will play third base, and Mike Marinchak, who Jones said is the Rams' version of the Pirates' Josh Harrison.

“Mike can play anywhere for us,” Jones said. “I imagine he would catch if we asked him.”

Other starters back include Mills in center field, Custer in the infield, Nick Nepa at catcher and first base and Stouffer at shortstop.

Catcher Jake Ankeny is out with an ACL injury.

Jones said the success of the Ligonier Junior American Legion program over the past few seasons is starting to pay off.

“We play against a lot of larger schools,” Jones said. “My assistants coached the players and there is not a lot of unfamiliarity because we're running the same system in high school. The learning curve won't be that steep.”

As for the conference, Jones expects Homer-Center and Blairsville to be tough again.

“Our conference is very balanced,” Jones said. “Anybody with the exception of one or two teams can beat anybody on a given day. Marion Center is always a tough team and United is surging. I don't know much about West Shamokin, but I'm sure they'll be tough too.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.