Baseball

Mt. Pleasant baseball hopes to duplicate last season's success

Alex Oltmanns | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Infielder Jason Beranek, warms up during baseball practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, in Mt. Pleasant, on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Infielder Brandon McCormick warms up during baseball practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, in Mt. Pleasant, on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Infielder Brandon McCormick makes a catch at first base, during baseball practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, in Mt. Pleasant, on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Infielder Jason Beranek, throws across the field to first base, during baseball practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, in Mt. Pleasant, on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Updated 19 minutes ago

The Mt. Pleasant baseball team has no doubt it can duplicate last season's output.

And that would be mean yet another step in the right direction for a program that last spring made its first playoff appearance since the 2011-12 season.

But in order to do so, the Vikings will have to rely on a young group, one that will be counted upon to fill the gaps left by the graduation of nearly the entire starting lineup.

“We had a lot of older players last year, juniors and seniors, and we have a lot of spots to fill this year. But the young kids are buying in on everything, and I think this year's going to be just as good,” said senior Jason Beranek, a third baseman/pitcher.

“We have a lot of young kids coming in and filling in spots for seniors last year, but I think we could be just as good.”

With Beranek and catcher Brady Duricko back as the team's lone returning starters, they, along with fellow senior first baseman/pitcher Brandon McCormick are the trio that will be asked to lead this year's team.

“Jason Beranek, Brady Duricko and Brandon McCormick will need to show leadership on and off the field,” Mt. Pleasant coach Chris Firmstone said.

Beranek noted while the team's underclassmen are used to winning at the lower levels, it will fall upon him to help them keep their composure at the varsity level while refining his own game, as well.

“I'm really just trying to stay consistent with everything I do in the field and at the plate, really trying to get the young guys into the game,” he said. “… They all know how to play baseball and know what it's about, so really I'm just trying to keep everything calm and keep their nerves down and just try to get everyone to work together.”

Mt. Pleasant's young wave of underclassmen will be led by third baseman Joe Shrum and second baseman Kyle Jones, along with outfielder Jared Wagner. After gaining experience last year, Cody Reese also will be counted upon this year to play an increased role in center field.

Firmstone noted after finishing third in Section 2-AAA last year, the team's goals remain to make a run at a Section 3-3A championship and advance once again to the postseason, a goal that will take a complete effort.

“We will need to compete every pitch and every at-bat and leave everything on the field,” he said.

For Beranek, it will take hard work from a new group of teammates gelling together in order for the Vikings to get to where they want to be.

“I think we've just got to bond together,” he said. “We've got a lot of young kids, so I think once we all buy into coach's plan and we all fit in and get confident in everything that we do, I think if we just focus on every play, every pitch, I think we'll get back to where we were last year and maybe even further.”

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.

