Defending WPIAL champion Norwin to feature all-new lineup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Norwin baseball team takes the field this season, things are going to look a lot different.

The defending WPIAL champion Knights will not return a single player who started in the Class AAAA title game last season. Despite the turnover, Norwin will look to continue to play at a high level and reach a third straight District 7 final.

“It will be a completely different team,” Norwin coach Mike Liebdzinski said. “We will have nine new starters to open the season. I think that last season's success gives them motivation to continue to perform at a high level we expect, but I wouldn't say there is any momentum.”

Norwin will likely get a boost from a talented group of pitchers. Leading the way will be Ryan Weaver. The senior went 4-1 last season and is set to continue his career at Penn State Behrend next season. The team also will rely on junior Chris Wallace. The righty is a James Madison commit and brings size (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) to the lineup.

The team will have two more senior pitchers to call on when needed — Nick Lagnese and Andrew Wiggins.

“I think we will be successful,” Weaver said. “I think the pitching staff is the strength. With guys like (Wallace) and (Wiggins), I think we will win some big ball games.”

The team likely will be without senior Chad Coles. The Youngstown State recruit suffered an injury during wrestling season that will keep him in the dugout. Coles went 8-1 last year and pitched a complete game in a 7-3 win over Plum to capture the program's first WPIAL title since 1960.

“Coles and Weaver were a tremendous combination for us in the playoffs last season, but we will need others to step up this year,” Liebdzinski said. “We need good things from (Wallace) if we are going to be successful.”

Outside of pitching depth, there are a lot of unknowns with the lineup. After graduating 11 seniors from last season's roster, the Knights will need new faces to step up.

The outfield should be solid with senior Eric Sico in left field and senior Cam O'Brian starting in right. Junior Brady Sigut, who is committed to Seton Hall, will look to make an impact in center.

Senior Luke Whalen is a Seton Hill commit and will step in at second base. Senior catcher Caleb Smith is committed to Penn State Greater Allegheny. Senior Matt Lamanti will man first base, and Nick Zona is a junior expected to fill the shortstop position.

“We have a lot of turnover,” Weaver said. “But we have guys coming in who were waiting for their chance because last year's team was so good.”

The team's offense also will need to regroup after losing last season's leaders at the plate in Nick Amendola and Reno Rainey. Sico showed power last season with a pair of home runs.

The Knights are focused on being threats at the plate from the opening pitch of the season.

“I think we will be pretty good,” Weaver said. “We started slow hitting last year so we need to fix that. We need to make sure we are hitting well early.”

The Knights will move to the newly formed Class 6A this season and play in Section 2 with some familiar foes, including Connellsville, Hempfield, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford and Plum.

“Until someone can knock Hempfield, off I guess they would have to be the favorite, but Plum will certainly be strong, as well,” Liebdzinski said.

With a talented but unchallenged roster, the Knights will need to find a lot of things out early in the season. But for Liebdzinski, the uncertainty is no reason to not strive for the same goals as every season.

“In all my seasons as head coach, I enter this year with probably the most uncertainty I have had,” Liebdzinski said. “The expectation for us never changes. We expect to compete for the playoffs, the section championship and the WPIAL championship. And we expect our players to compete and represent our program and Norwin High School in a positive manner.

“It will be a matter of this year's group living up to the tradition that has been established by the players before them.”

The Knights are set to kick off their season Monday, with a road game against Indiana.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.