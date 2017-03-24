Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Southmoreland baseball to field 'a whole different team'

Devon Moore | Friday, March 24, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
Southmoreland's Max Zimmerman during practice on Wednesday at Southmoreland Senior High School.
Southmoreland baseball players circle up during practice on Wednesday at Southmoreland Senior High School.
Southmoreland's Anthony Hunt during practice on Wednesday at Southmoreland Senior High School.
Southmoreland's Kevin Richards during practice on Wednesday at Southmoreland Senior High School.
Southmoreland's Kevin Richards during practice on Wednesday at Southmoreland Senior High School.
Southmoreland's Anthony Hunt during practice on Wednesday at Southmoreland Senior High School.
Southmoreland's Max Zimmerman during practice on Wednesday at Southmoreland Senior High School.

First-year Southmoreland baseball coach Daniel Boring was a wrestler in college. But he played baseball through high school, knows the game and believes it's never too late to come back to the sport to start again.

Boring will attempt to revitalize a program that won two games last season.

The Derry product who wrestled at Waynesburg and West Virginia before coaching baseball on the Legion circuit and middle school level thinks there are some faces, old and new, that can get the job done.

“We want to be more competitive,” he said. “We want to win eight to 10 this year, and there's potential to win more than that. There are some seniors here that didn't come out in the past.”

Seniors Pacey Cramer, Jacob Graham and George Hillen were not on the team last year, but like their coach, felt it was time to return.

“Jacob and George carry good sticks,” Boring said. “Casey is really athletic and can help out in middle infield.”

Graham expects to play second base while Hillen will play third. Graham, at 6-foot-2, has the ability to pitch and play a corner infield spot as well.

The Scotties, who were realigned to Section 3-3A, will also rely on senior ace Anthony Hunt. Returning senior starter Kevin Richards will man the outfield.

“(Hunt) isn't overpowering, but he's accurate and has a really good curve ball.”

Richards, a Gannon recruit, seems revitalized with the dawn of a new season.

“It's a whole different team this year,” Richards said. “We have a mix of young and old players. We're coming together as a team to bring the love of baseball back to Southmoreland. We're unified. We'd love to make the playoffs, but the bigger picture here is to enjoy playing baseball and have each other's backs.”

Sophomore Cade Richter, who Boring said “played fall ball and came out of nowhere,” will hold down the No. 2 pitching spot, and is expected to eat plenty of innings. Junior Max Zimmerman will return at catcher.

“We're going to look to him for leadership for the next couple of years,” Boring said. “He's strong behind the plate defensively.”

With a defense Boring describes as athletic and pitcher who hope to pound the strike zone, the strategy will be to pitch to contact and let the players in the field get the outs.

“We're stressing ground balls and want to get guys out with defense,” he said.

Offensively, Boring hopes the bottom of the lineup can add some punch.

“It's how we develop those six through nine spots,” Boring said. “That's going to be our issue.”

Regardless, there will be no issue with enthusiasm in the Southmoreland dugout this season.

“They are young and enthusiastic,” Richards said of the new coaching staff. “They too want to unify the team, and I think it will be a great year.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

