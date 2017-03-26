Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Yough baseball team looks to fill gaps after heavy graduation losses
Paul Schofield | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Yough's Ryan Everly during practice on Tuesday at Yough Senior High School.
Yough's Dom Charletta during practice on Tuesday at Yough Senior High School.
Yough's Dylan O'Rourke during practice on Tuesday at Yough Senior High School.
Yough's Scott Houseman during practice on Tuesday at Yough Senior High School.
Yough's Scott Houseman during practice on Tuesday at Yough Senior High School.
Yough's Dom Charletta during practice on Tuesday at Yough Senior High School.
Yough's Dom Charletta during practice on Tuesday at Yough Senior High School.
Yough's Ryan Everly, left, during practice on Tuesday at Yough Senior High School.

Craig Spisak's first season as baseball coach at Yough went well.

The Cougars went 11-5 and won the Section 2-AAA title with an 8-2 record. Yough lost to Knoch, 3-1, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs, but Spisak was pleased with the team's success.

Spisak and his team will face a different challenge in 2017: rebuilding.

Graduation losses included pitchers T.J. Lux, Nolan Kush, Shane Fajt and Matt Huss. Fajt, Kosh and Lux are playing in college.

“We lost six starters and four pitchers,” Spisak said. “We have some big shoes to fill.”

Yough also is in a new section: Section 1-4A. The new section features four teams from Section 2-AAA (Derry, Greensburg Salem, Indiana and Yough) and four from Section 5-AAA (Deer Lakes, Freeport, Highlands and Knoch).

Yough returns five starters: seniors Dylan O'Rourke (C-P), Dom Charletta (SS), Ryan Everly (P-2B) and Nathan Roebuck (P-1B-3B) and junior Scott Houseman (DH).

Spisak will be counting on his starters to provide leadership.

“One thing I like about the team is they work hard,” Spisak said. “We're working hard to become fundamentally sound, and we're working on the little things. If we do that, we'll be able to compete against anyone we play.

“How we handle things will determine how well we compete. Another thing I like is when you tell them something they listen will work on improving.”

The coach is looking for juniors Ray Baker (3B-C) and Brian Donahue (OF) and sophomores Jared Bach (P-OF), Dom Koch (P-OF) and Noah Manns (OF-3B) to contribute.

Developing a pitching staff because of the new pitching rules is important since the biggest losses were in that area.

“We've been preaching the strike zone, like we always do,” Spisak said. “You have to keep innings efficient. The pitch count probably won't affect us. We never over-use our pitchers.”

As for the new section, Spisak said it will be very competitive.

“Greensburg Salem and Derry have a lot of players back, and they should be competitive,” he said. “Indiana always has a good squad, and what I've read is Deer Lakes, Freeport and Knoch should be improved.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

