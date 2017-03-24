Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

North Allegheny baseball puts focus on fundamentals

Josh Rizzo | Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Alex Mesaros takes part in practice March 21, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny coach Andrew Heck talks with Brennan McCauley during practice March 21, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Danny Caropresi takes part in practice March 21, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Danny Caropresi takes part in practice March 21, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Jack Lehew takes part in practice March 21, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Bob Brown takes part in practice March 21, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Bob Brown takes part in practice March 21, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Jack Lehew takes part in practice March 21, 2017, at North Allegheny.

Don't expect North Allegheny senior pitcher Bobby Brown to keep a mental count of pitches thrown. Nor does Brown plan to be overly cautious in order to maximize efficiency.

With the PIAA's new pitch count rules, pitchers have to be taken out after throwing 100 pitches. If the pitcher reaches the limit in the middle of the at-bat, he can finish the at-bat before being removed.

“You can't think about the limit,” Brown said. “If you think about the limit, you get away from pitching. You have to trust your pitches and put the limit in the back of your mind. It's the coaches' decision; you just have to do what you can do.”

Getting the job done will be a team effort for North Allegheny. The Tigers, who don't return a lot of pitchers with varsity experience, will need to avoid basic miscues.

Fundamentals are the focus for North Allegheny, which finished 11-10 last season and lost in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.

“We have to throw strike one, that's the biggest thing,” first-year North Allegheny coach Andrew Heck said. “You used to waste a pitch if you get to 0-2 or 1-2, but maybe now we have to attack the zone more and force the issue. We want guys to trust their pitches, too. The double-play ball is efficient in keeping the pitch count down.”

There will be a lot of guys trying to figure out how to make their pitches count. Brown, who was 1-0 in three appearances last season, was used in relief last season. Fellow senior Danny Caropresi, who made a start and walked seven batters in 8 innings, and junior Colin Cain threw five innings in his only start.

Luke Trueman and Caden Wood also will be counted on to throw big innings for the Tigers.

“Learning how to trust myself,” Caropresi said about his approach. “I like the pitch count because it gives us pitchers rest. It could haunt us too. If you throw over 80 pitches, it's a three-day rest.”

Heck thinks North Allegheny will have a strong offense to complement the pitching. Brown hit .280 last season, while infielder Alex Mesaros batted .262. Outfielder Jack Lehew also is expected to contribute.

“I think we could have a very good offense,” Heck said. “We have the potential for it. It's about going out there and doing it.”

Showing improvement is on Brown's mind.

Helping fine-tune the pitching staff is the end goal.

Learning to be efficient in the progress will help the Tigers immensely.

“We're going to be right where we were last year,” Brown said. “We've all practiced together and saw how they did it last year. We have to replicate it.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

