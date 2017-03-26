Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Hampton baseball looking to have consistent season

Devon Moore | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton junior pitcher Michael DelBianco competes in a scrimmage against Allderdice on March 23, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton coach Gary Wilson talks with catcher Christopher Suddeth during a scrimmage against Allderdice on March 23, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton junior shortstop Phil Conti competes in a scrimmage against Allderdice on March 23, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton sophomore Tyler Bischke competes in a scrimmage against Allderdice on March 23, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton junior pitcher Ryan Dayton competes in a scrimmage against Allderdice on March 23, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton senior Neil Corbelli competes in a scrimmage against Allderdice on March 23, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton senior Austin Steedle competes in a scrimmage against Allderdice on March 23, 2017, at Hampton.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Hampton baseball's playoff bid fell short last season when it lost a de facto play-in game to Freeport. But coach Gary Wilson is hoping an uptick in consistency this year doesn't force his team into a situation where it needs to win eight of its last nine to sneak into the postseason.

“I'm very optimistic at this point,” said Wilson, who is in his fourth year of his second stint as coach. “The kids are working hard. Obviously, we have some things to change. We were good at times last year, and other times were not. So consistency is going to be the key.”

Hampton finished 8-9 last year but won seven of its last nine games. WPIAL realignment set the Talbots in Section 1-5A, where North Hills and Fox Chapel pose new, talented competition, and rival and defending conference champion Mars also made the move.

Wilson won't have a problem with consistency in junior shortstop Phil Conti, one of four returning starters and the only one to make the all-section team last season.

“He is one of the hardest workers we have. Brings it every single day,” Wilson said. “We're looking for big things from Phil this year. He plays solid defense, has a good arm and swings it very well as well.”

Talented senior center fielder Neal Corbelli is back and expects to play better after dealing with a balky back that caused him to miss time.

“He finished strong last year, and he's healthy and looking good again. He has his speed back,” Wilson said. “We're looking for him to be a big leader on the team and help these young guys out and be a mentor for them, and so far he's done that.”

Junior Andy Kubay also returns as a starter in the outfield. Junior Trent Agular also is expected to play a significant role.

Senior Austin Steedle will lead the pitching staff, with senior Ryan Lutynsky and junior Kevin Morgan starting as well.

“We have a variety of arms, but those three will be big,” said Wilson, who also cited sophomore Casey Marshalwitz as a potential pitcher. “(Austin) has definitely gotten better and stronger. We think he will be a good innings guy.”

At the other end of the battery, junior Chris Suddeth and sophomore Burke Camper likely will split time for the foreseeable future.

Young infield talent continues to emerge. Sophomore Tyler Bischke will play on the other side of Conti at second base — with Marshalwitz also an option — and junior Greg Susi will play first with junior Ryan Dayton also expected to contribute. Sophomore Sean Mikulan will see infield time as well.

A Steedle will be at third one way or the other: Austin, when he isn't pitching, and younger brother junior Tyler, a junior.

“I think defensively, we're much improved from last year,” Wilson said. “Not that we were bad last year, but we could have been better in some of those games. We just need more consistency, and we're deeper defensively this year and that helps us.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.