Hampton baseball looking to have consistent season

Hampton baseball's playoff bid fell short last season when it lost a de facto play-in game to Freeport. But coach Gary Wilson is hoping an uptick in consistency this year doesn't force his team into a situation where it needs to win eight of its last nine to sneak into the postseason.

“I'm very optimistic at this point,” said Wilson, who is in his fourth year of his second stint as coach. “The kids are working hard. Obviously, we have some things to change. We were good at times last year, and other times were not. So consistency is going to be the key.”

Hampton finished 8-9 last year but won seven of its last nine games. WPIAL realignment set the Talbots in Section 1-5A, where North Hills and Fox Chapel pose new, talented competition, and rival and defending conference champion Mars also made the move.

Wilson won't have a problem with consistency in junior shortstop Phil Conti, one of four returning starters and the only one to make the all-section team last season.

“He is one of the hardest workers we have. Brings it every single day,” Wilson said. “We're looking for big things from Phil this year. He plays solid defense, has a good arm and swings it very well as well.”

Talented senior center fielder Neal Corbelli is back and expects to play better after dealing with a balky back that caused him to miss time.

“He finished strong last year, and he's healthy and looking good again. He has his speed back,” Wilson said. “We're looking for him to be a big leader on the team and help these young guys out and be a mentor for them, and so far he's done that.”

Junior Andy Kubay also returns as a starter in the outfield. Junior Trent Agular also is expected to play a significant role.

Senior Austin Steedle will lead the pitching staff, with senior Ryan Lutynsky and junior Kevin Morgan starting as well.

“We have a variety of arms, but those three will be big,” said Wilson, who also cited sophomore Casey Marshalwitz as a potential pitcher. “(Austin) has definitely gotten better and stronger. We think he will be a good innings guy.”

At the other end of the battery, junior Chris Suddeth and sophomore Burke Camper likely will split time for the foreseeable future.

Young infield talent continues to emerge. Sophomore Tyler Bischke will play on the other side of Conti at second base — with Marshalwitz also an option — and junior Greg Susi will play first with junior Ryan Dayton also expected to contribute. Sophomore Sean Mikulan will see infield time as well.

A Steedle will be at third one way or the other: Austin, when he isn't pitching, and younger brother junior Tyler, a junior.

“I think defensively, we're much improved from last year,” Wilson said. “Not that we were bad last year, but we could have been better in some of those games. We just need more consistency, and we're deeper defensively this year and that helps us.”

