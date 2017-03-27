Despite graduating a MLB Draft pick, Plum baseball team has high expectations

The players on the Plum baseball team had a unique experience last year that no other team in the WPIAL can lay claim.

They made runs to the WPIAL and PIAA championship games while having a front-row seat for Alex Kirilloff's journey to becoming the 15th overall pick in last year's MLB Draft.

The spotlight shined bright on Plum, but Kirilloff is now in the Minnesota Twins organization and major league scouts are on to another small town to search for the next potential star.

That doesn't mean Plum plans on fading into the background.

With several returning starters and some players up from junior varsity that helped Plum win the Western Pennsylvania Fall Baseball League championship last fall, the Mustangs plan on being a factor again.

“Every year is a different animal, but we will try to grow from what we did last year because we have that experience,” Plum coach Carl Vollmer said. “From a coaching standpoint, it's beneficial to go through it and learn what it takes to get there, and for the players it's a good thing they learned what it takes to achieve that.

“To be in the fish bowl that not only Alex was in, but really all of the other kids were in because of Alex is something that will not be recreated this year. From a scouting standpoint, publicity standpoint, and the crowd sizes that were at our games, that's not going to be the case this year. The kids understand that. Just witnessing what Alex did, how he performed, how he carried himself and being drafted 15th overall, that's something we all look back at and cherish. We realize that was special.”

Plum went 25-2 last year. Its only losses were in the WPIAL title game to Norwin, 7-3, and 4-1 to Boyertown in the state championship.

The Mustangs began the season by playing three games in St. Petersburg, Fla., last weekend.

Seniors Alex Terrell, a catcher, and Michael Anderson played a significant role last year, as well as junior Ryan Kircher, who was the starting pitcher in last year's state title game.

A trio of infielders — Jason Maltese, Nick Frazetta and Justin Sembower, who are all seniors — return. Tanner Froehlich and Will Rumcik also will play a key role.

Vollmer wants the core players to enhance their leadership ability now that they are upperclassmen.

“As a coaching staff, we're hoping that these guys come into this realizing they have to raise their level of their game because we lost a big contributor in Alex,” Vollmer said. “Maybe some other teams will underestimate us because we lost Alex Kirilloff and rightfully so, because we are not the same team, but I think this group can be pretty successful, as well.”

Some of the younger players coming up from the junior varsity ranks include Marcus Cestra and Jackson Rogers. Cestra was MVP of the WPFBL championship game after collecting two hits and three RBIs in a 6-1 win over Independent Players. Rogers pitched two innings of relief in the final.

Plum moves from Class 4A to 6A because of the PIAA's decision to go to six classes and finds itself in Section 2 with defending Quad-A champion Norwin and Hempfield, which the Mustangs defeated in the WPIAL semifinals and state playoffs last year.

Penn-Trafford, Penn Hills and Connellsville make up the rest of the section.

Vollmer said Plum's section is more difficult, but there's familiarity with the teams, whether from postseason games or nonsection games, that should help with the transition.

“It's different for us,” Vollmer said. “There isn't really any days off, and when you combine that with our nonsection schedule, it's difficult to find anyone who has a harder schedule than what we will play. If we can get through it and find a way to be successful, we'll be ready if we're fortunate enough to make the playoffs.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.