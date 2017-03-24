Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Westmoreland roundup: Yough softball opens with pair of wins

Staff Reports | Friday, March 24, 2017, 9:16 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

The Yough softball team shook off the offseason rust at the Walt Disney World tournament Friday and picked up right where it left off.

The defending PIAA champion Cougars earned a 9-5 win over North Hills and a 14-1 victory over Dallas (Pa.) in Orlando.

Against Dallas, Heather Hyzy went 3 for 3 with two triples and five RBIs, and Hannah Bach was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Shelby Lawrenzi earned the victory.

In the win over North Hills, Alona Sleith smacked two home runs and had four RBIs. Aubrie Mance had two hits and two RBIs, and Kierra Waywood earned the win.

Baseball

Hempfield 5, Shaler 3 — In nonsection play, Justin Wright struck out six in a complete-game victory for Hempfield (1-0). Dylan Visnic and Troy Fabean each had two hits in the win.

Boys basketball

Sewickley Academy 68, Constitution 63 — The state final started terribly for Sewickley Academy, but the team made up for that in overtime.

Justin Pryor scored 21 points, Nate Ridgeway added 16 and the WPIAL champion rallied from a 10-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Constitution in the PIAA Class 2A championship. The two combined for five free throws in overtime, but Ridgeway had a key block with 1:30 left and later added a breakaway layup with 9 seconds left to clinch the win.

The state title was the third for Sewickley Academy (26-4) after wins in 1997 and 2010. The Panthers had trailed 10-2 and 16-4 in a dismal opening quarter, but they forced a 43-43 tie after three and 59-59 after the fourth.

Girls basketball

Boyertown 46, North Allegheny 35 — North Allegheny just never found its shot. The WPIAL champions made only 14 of 51 attempts in a loss to Boyertown in the PIAA Class 6A final at Giant Center. The Tigers, making their first appearance in the state finals, made 3 of 21 from 3-point range.

North Allegheny (28-2) had led 19-14 at half, but made just six shots after halftime. Piper Morningstar led the Tigers with 10 points.

Abby Kapp led Boyertown with 17 points.

