Pitching crucial for Brentwood baseball

The key to success for any baseball team is the performance of its pitching staff.

“Every year, it always comes down to pitching,” Brentwood coach Greg Perdziola said.

The Spartans' ace is Tanner Klein, a right-handed senior workhorse who compiled a 5-1 record and 2.14 earned-run average in 2016, with 33 strikeouts in 36 innings.

“I expect Tanner to have a very good year,” Perdziola said. “He is a very smart pitcher and knows how to set up hitters. The rest of the rotation has some experience with Michael Lane, Jared Toth and Cameron Lipiello all pitching at some point in varsity games last year. All three have the potential to be very good, and we will need them to give us some quality starts this year.”

Klein, in particular, is anxious to get things started.

“I am definitely looking forward to this season,” he said. “We have a lot of experience with our returning lettermen. Heading in to this season, a lot of our positions seemed to be predetermined for this year, but we do have some younger guys competing for spots in the outfield. I expect us to be a very strong team defensively.

“What I like most about this year's squad, though, is the team chemistry. We have a tightly-knit group of players that truly enjoy playing together. We challenge each other every day to work hard and hustle at all times. I'm excited to finish my high school career along side some of my best friends on and off the field.”

Brentwood advanced to the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs last season, and finished 10-7 overall.

Along with Klein (SS/P), Jacob Thomas (3B/P), Lane (2B/P), Toth (C/P) and Lipiello (OF/P) are seniors and returning lettermen from last year's playoff team. Klein, Thomas and Toth are returning starters.

“We have a very talented group of seniors who have really worked hard this offseason,” Perdziola said. “This year's team has five returning starters, and three players who saw some varsity action on last year's team.”

Two other returning starters are juniors Austin Veatch (CF) and Easton Klein (IF), while junior outfielder Brendan Donnelly also played in some varsity games last season.

“We have some experienced players which I am hoping will help us get off to a good start and compete for the section title,” Perdziola said.

The Spartans' field boss expects his club to be strong defensively up the middle with Tanner Klein at shortstop and Lane at second base, along with Easton Klein playing either position depending on who is pitching.

“Veatch has very good speed in center field,” Perdziola said, “and Toth has been good at catcher. He has the ability to play other positions, too. Sophomore catcher Brandon Griener has looked good in practice and gives us some flexibility at that position.”

Thomas will start at third base, while Toth, Easton Klein and junior Stephanos Mavroides have been vying for playing time at first base.

“Lipiello and Donnelly both have good speed, and along with Veatch will give us a fast outfield,” Perdziola said.

Offensively, Veatch, who batted .442 last year, will be the Spartans' leadoff hitter and a base-stealing threat. Easton Klein (.345, 14 RBIs) and Tanner Klein (.339, 14 RBIs) will bat third and fourth.

“Most importantly, I am looking forward to my final season playing with my brother, Easton,” Tanner said. “It has been a surreal experience getting to play with my brother the past two seasons, along with my dad on the coaching staff. We have made some unforgettable memories along the way.”

Perdziola said the remainder of the lineup will be a work in progress.

“It will be decided (based) on how players perform in practice,” he said. “Our hitting will be our biggest question mark. Hopefully, we can get in some exhibition games so we can get an idea of what type of a hitting team we have.

“We do have some speed, which should give us a chance to play small ball, if needed.”

Easton Klein, Thomas and sophomore Tommy Clibbens are looking to secure spots in the team's pitching corps.

Other players aiming to nail down playing time consist of Adam Hoebler, a senior outfielder; plus sophomores Logan Keach (C/P), Jake Killen (C) and Noah Luther (C).

Top freshman prospects include Aidan Davis (OF), Jayneil Latham (OF), Zach Kieb (IF), Caleb Knorr (IF/P), Matt Veatch (3B) and Tyler Barrett (IF).

Brentwood is competing in Section 3-2A this season, along with Apollo-Ridge, Bishop Canevin, Carlynton, Northgate, Riverview, Serra Catholic and Sto-Rox.

“We've moved up to Class AA and have a new section,” Perdziola said. “I don't know too much about most of the teams in our section. I do know that Serra will be the team to beat and most likely be ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.

“Our team will be ready and looking forward to compete for the section title.”

Tanner Klein agreed; he's looking forward to a strong season for the Spartans.

“I'm confident we will be competitive in our section,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is the same as always: to win the section and make a run in the playoffs. Last year was a Cinderella story for us. We clinched a playoff berth drawing the No. 14 seed, and we faced No. 3 California in the first round. It was a nail-biter from start to finish and in the end we upset one of the best teams in our division.

“I'm looking forward to playing in more big games like that this season. We will be able to prove our potential early, as we begin the season with one of the toughest nonsection schedules we've had in years.”

Serra Catholic won the WPIAL Class A title last season and was a PIAA semifinalist. The Eagles ended up with a 24-3 overall record.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.